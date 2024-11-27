DDG’s new look sparks hilarious reactions on social media

Social media is buzzing after DDG shared a selfie showcasing his new look, and fans are not holding back their opinions. The rapper and YouTube star took to X on Nov. 25 to reveal a close-up photo where he playfully captioned it, “cut my mustache finally.” This simple act of grooming has ignited a wave of reactions across various platforms, particularly on Instagram.

Social media reactions: A mixed bag of humor and critique

As soon as DDG posted his selfie, fans flocked to social media to voice their thoughts. The comments ranged from playful jabs to outright disbelief about his mustache-less appearance. Here are some of the standout reactions:

@themeganbaca: “He looks like a kid who keeps harassing his mama if he can play a game on her phone.”

@thekarmarie: “Oh my god no. Grow it back now.”

@theaverageblackman: “He had a mustache??”

@_thats.brookes.alexandria_: “Bro looks like the senior that has the nicest sneakers, has cousins who ride for him so no one messes with him.”

@saucyycurls_: “I thought this was a 14-year-old kid taking a selfie.”

@lashtrapbyshantelle: “I can’t take him serious lol.”

@yassminnc: “Now go show the baby I love seeing videos of babies disgusted when dad shaves their facial hair.”

@laydinelle: “What in the 12-year-old.”

@pocahontas_151: “Glue it back like lashes.”

@champagne_mamiixo: “Definitely given old high school pic he trollin.”

These comments highlight the playful nature of social media, where fans often use humor to express their opinions. DDG’s new look has certainly provided plenty of material for fans to work with.

DDG’s recent public appearances

In addition to his recent selfie, DDG has been making headlines for other reasons as well. Just last week, he turned heads while appearing alongside basketball star Angel Reese. The duo was spotted in a video where DDG rapped the lyrics to his latest single, “WHAT U BAD FOR,” with Reese posing beside him. This appearance sparked another wave of reactions, as fans noted the contrast between the two stars.

Social media users were quick to comment on the unexpected pairing, further solidifying DDG’s status as a trending figure in pop culture.

What’s next for DDG?

With his recent social media activity and public appearances, it’s clear that DDG is keeping his fans engaged. Whether it’s through his music, his humorous interactions on social media, or his collaborations with other stars, he continues to be a relevant figure in the entertainment industry.

As fans eagerly await his next move, one thing is for sure: DDG knows how to keep the conversation going. From his playful selfies to his engaging performances, he remains a beloved personality among his followers.