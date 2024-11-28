Iconic Jordan sneakers hit auction block with six-figure estimate

A signed, unworn pair of Michael Jordan‘s 1985 Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” player samples heads to Sotheby’s Genesis auction Dec. 2-16, with experts projecting a sale price between $80,000 and $120,000.

The shoes feature Jordan’s signature on the right shoe, sized 13.5, while the left measures size 13, matching his playing specifications. Their pristine condition and minimal oxidation over four decades distinguish them from typical original Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” models, which resell for around $2,000.

The Genesis collection commemorates the 40th anniversary of Jordan’s rookie NBA season and his signature shoe line. Additional items include game-worn Jordan 8 “Playoffs” from the 1993 NBA Finals and “Cardinal” Jordan 7s from his 64-point performance against Orlando.

Sotheby’s authentication confirms the shoes remain unworn, preserved in exceptional condition since 1985. The clean signature and preservation quality position these sneakers as premier pieces of basketball memorabilia.

The timing capitalizes on surging interest in vintage basketball collectibles, particularly items connected to Jordan’s legacy. As his first signature shoe, the Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” holds unique historical significance in both basketball and sneaker culture.

The auction represents a rare opportunity for collectors to acquire authenticated Jordan memorabilia from his early career. With pristine condition and direct connection to Jordan’s rookie season, these shoes embody a pivotal moment in sports history.

The event marks a significant milestone in sports memorabilia collecting, where early Jordan items continue to command premium prices. The projected six-figure sale price reflects both the shoes’ historical importance and growing market for authenticated vintage basketball artifacts.

The Genesis auction showcases how preserved sports memorabilia can appreciate dramatically over time. These shoes, originally retailing for $65 in 1985, now stand to fetch potentially 1,800 times their original value, demonstrating the enduring appeal of Jordan’s impact on basketball and popular culture.

Interest from collectors worldwide highlights the global reach of Jordan’s influence forty years after his rookie season. The auction provides rare access to a piece of basketball history that bridges athletic achievement and cultural significance.

As bidding approaches, expectations remain high for what could become one of the most significant sports memorabilia sales of the year. The combination of provenance, condition, and historical importance positions these sneakers as a cornerstone piece for serious collectors.