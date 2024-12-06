Biden is voted ‘the worst’ president in American history; see where Trump ranks

Voters have pronounced Joe Biden the worst president in over 50 years, delivering a scathing verdict on his tenure in office. The Daily Mail, a UK paper, released results of a poll that ranked modern presidents from best to worst. He ranked lower than Jimmy Carter and Richard Nixon. The highest-rated presidents, according to the poll, are Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama.

Carter, who was reelected after just one term after overseeing double-digit inflation and a disastrous attempt to free American hostages in Iran, was deemed more remarkable than Biden, according to the Daily Mail survey. In the eyes of the public, he is also worse than Nixon, who was forced to resign rather than be impeached over the Watergate affair, according to the survey results.

The 82-year-old Biden will step down on Jan. 20 of next year. His presidential rating took a major hit because of his actions to close out his presidency. First, voters did not like the fact he gave up on running for reelection in July after his supporters urged him to resign and he fell well behind Trump in the polls. He also takes another hit because his party is blaming him for gifting the Republican Party the election by not allowing Vice President Kamala Harris the time to run a successful campaign.

The cherry on top was last week when he declared he was giving his son Hunter, who was found guilty of weapons and tax offenses, a broad pardon, breaking his vow from earlier this year that he would not do so. More than half of American voters, according to the poll, thought he was wrong to pardon his son. Additionally, it caused Biden’s already poor approval rating to plummet by an additional 4 points.

President-elect Trump was ranked seventh out of the nine presidents in the poll.