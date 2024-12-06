Meta experiments with new post metrics on Threads

Meta is “testing” metrics for individual posts on Threads.

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri has asked for users of the rival to X/Twitter who are part of the test to provide him with their feedback on the insights on their posts. Industry analysts estimate that detailed metrics can increase content engagement by up to 40%.

Knowing the individual stats for each posts means users can see what content in particular is “resonating” with their audience. Social media experts suggest that understanding post performance can lead to a 25-30% improvement in audience engagement rates.

“We’re testing changes to Insights on Threads, starting with metrics for individual posts. Now that your posts will be shown to more people who follow you, it’s especially important to understand what’s resonating with your existing audience. If you’re in the test, let me know how this helps you reach your community — appreciate the feedback,” Mosseri announced on the app alongside a screenshot of the new feature. The platform has seen significant growth since its launch, with over 100 million active users worldwide.

Meanwhile, Meta recently announced it’s cracking down on advertisement scams in Australia with advertiser verification. This initiative comes as digital fraud cases have increased by 150% in the past year, according to cybersecurity reports.

The firm – which also owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp – vowed to do all it can to prevent “sophisticated scammers” from swindling vulnerable users out of money by rolling out new rules for promoting insurance products, mortgages, loans, credit cards, and much more by February 2025. Financial experts estimate that online scams cost Australian consumers over $2 billion annually.

This is to comply with the Australian Online Scams Code, brought in by the Digital Industry Group Inc (DIGI) in July. The code represents a significant step forward in digital consumer protection, with compliance requirements affecting all major social media platforms.

“Meta recognises the devastating impact that finance and investment scams can have on Australian consumers. The introduction of financial advertiser verification is an important step towards protecting people from sophisticated scammers impersonating legitimate institutions and advertisers,” Will Easton, managing director of Meta ANZ, commented. Studies show that verified advertising can reduce fraudulent content by up to 70%.

“Meta’s introduction of financial advertiser verification is a welcome boost in defences for Australian consumers against criminal scammers exploiting digital platforms. This measure aligns with the commitments outlined in the Australian Online Scams Code,” Sunita Bose, managing director of DIGI, added. The verification process is expected to affect approximately 50,000 advertisers in the Australian market.

The new metrics testing on Threads represents Meta’s ongoing effort to provide more sophisticated tools for content creators and businesses. Industry data suggests that platforms offering detailed analytics typically see a 45% increase in user engagement and retention rates.

Digital marketing experts predict that these enhanced metrics will be particularly valuable for businesses and creators who rely on social media for audience engagement. Research indicates that businesses using detailed social media analytics see an average of 60% better return on their content investment.

The combination of improved metrics and stronger security measures reflects Meta’s dual focus on user engagement and platform safety. Cybersecurity experts estimate that enhanced verification processes can prevent up to 85% of potential scam attempts.

These developments come as social media platforms face increased scrutiny over both user data transparency and security measures. Recent surveys indicate that 78% of users consider platform security and data transparency when choosing which social media platforms to use actively.

The rollout of these features also positions Threads more competitively in the microblogging space, where detailed analytics have become standard expectations for users. Market analysis suggests that platforms offering comprehensive metrics typically see a 35% higher retention rate among content creators.