Black Veterans for Social Justice summit

The Black Veterans for Social Justice (BVSJ) hosted a transformative summit in New York City, drawing over a thousand participants and celebrating the strength, resilience, and style of Black veterans. The event focused on addressing the unique challenges Black veterans face in the job market while promoting networking, professional development, and upskilling opportunities for those transitioning into civilian careers.

Connecting veterans with industry leaders

The summit buzzed with excitement as former service members from all branches, including the Coast Guard and Marines, connected with industry leaders and explored career opportunities. Attendees shared stories and built relationships, emphasizing the strong camaraderie fostered in military service. With LinkedIn QR codes in hand, the veterans were ready to expand their professional networks and seize new job prospects.

Leadership and vision at BVSJ

Founded by Job Mashariki and led by CEO Wendy Charece McClinton, BVSJ is dedicated to empowering Black veterans and ensuring they have a seat at the table when discussions about their professional futures take place. McClinton highlighted the importance of veterans taking control of their narratives, stating, “We’re putting veterans at the table so we can dictate what’s on the menu.” Black veterans make up 14% of the veteran population but face significant barriers to employment, which the summit sought to address by providing resources and connecting veterans with potential employers.

Addressing the economic disparities for Black veterans

Black veterans face worse economic and employment outcomes compared to other veteran subgroups. According to the United States Department of Labor, these disparities were a key focus of the summit, which aimed to provide Black veterans with the tools, resources, and connections to improve their career prospects. With major sponsors like AMC Networks and Navy Federal Credit Union, the summit facilitated direct interactions between veterans and employers, ensuring opportunities for meaningful connections.

Celebrating style and identity

McClinton, donning a vibrant cobalt suit, expressed the importance of self-expression and individuality among veterans. “It’s okay to flash our style and let, even though we have the military background, we all come with our same panache,” she remarked. This celebration of personal style and professionalism was reflected in the event’s design, featuring LED lights and stylish floral arrangements that created an inviting and dynamic atmosphere.

Upskilling for the future

BVSJ partnered with Microsoft to provide hands-on training in high-demand fields like AI, cybersecurity, and gaming for 5,000 Black veterans. This initiative aims to equip veterans with the skills they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving job market. McClinton emphasized the adaptability and resilience of veterans, saying, “We can take those skills they’ve learned and put them in spaces that they can only think about.”

Changing the narrative around veterans

McClinton is passionate about shifting the negative public perception of veterans, which often focuses on issues like homelessness and unemployment. “We need to change the optics, we need to change the narrative,” she asserted. Through events like the summit, BVSJ strives to highlight the successes and talents of Black veterans, ensuring they are seen as a vital and accomplished part of the workforce.

Voices of experience

The summit featured influential speakers who shared valuable insights with attendees. Notable speakers included Troy Millings of Earn Your Leisure and iAsia Brown from Xbox Game Studios, who discussed topics like generational wealth and breaking barriers in the tech industry. These discussions are crucial for empowering veterans to navigate the corporate world and find success in civilian careers.

A nationwide call to action

McClinton envisions the summit as a nationwide initiative, extending beyond New York to other states so that all veterans can benefit from the resources and connections provided. She emphasized the importance of recognizing veterans’ contributions every day, not just on holidays, and called on corporate America and the nation to continue supporting veterans in their professional journeys.

A movement toward empowerment

The BVSJ summit was more than just an event—it was a movement toward empowering Black veterans and changing the narrative around their contributions to society. By providing networking opportunities, resources, and career training, BVSJ is paving the way for a brighter future for all Black veterans. Through their ongoing efforts, they are ensuring that Black veterans are equipped to succeed in both the civilian workforce and beyond.

To learn more about the initiatives of Black Veterans for Social Justice, visit their website.