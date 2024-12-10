Drake’s OVO Brand Partners with NFL Amid Hip-Hop Rivalry

Drake’s “October’s Very Own” brand announced a collaboration with the NFL launching Dec. 13, marking a significant partnership as the artist’s rivalry with Kendrick Lamar intensifies.

The collection features jackets inspired by classic Starter designs from the 1990s, targeting nostalgia-driven streetwear consumers.

The collaboration emerges amid Drake’s ongoing feud with Lamar, who was announced to be performing at Super Bowl LIX’s Halftime Show. Sources confirm Drake previously declined two Super Bowl performance offers.

OVO’s partnership history includes successful collaborations with Jordan Brand, Canada Goose and Timberland. The Jordan line, launched in 2013, produced limited-edition sneakers that now command high resale prices. The Canada Goose partnership created luxury winter wear while Timberland offerings reimagined classic boot designs.

“This partnership represents Drake’s strategic approach to sports and entertainment,” said fashion analyst Maria Chen. “While Lamar pursues performance opportunities, Drake focuses on brand building through merchandise.”

The rivalry between the artists has shaped contemporary hip-hop discourse. Lamar’s recent musical critiques of Drake sparked legal responses, highlighting tensions between commercial success and artistic credibility.

Industry observers note OVO’s expansion beyond music merchandise. “Drake built OVO into a luxury streetwear powerhouse,” said fashion consultant Sarah Thompson. “The NFL collaboration continues their pattern of prestigious partnerships.”

The brand previously collaborated with the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, creating official team merchandise that sold out within hours. This sports connection helped establish OVO’s credibility in athletic wear.

“These collaborations bridge traditional sports audiences with contemporary music fans,” said entertainment consultant James Wilson. “OVO’s track record suggests strong demand for the NFL collection.”

The collection’s release coincides with peak NFL season, potentially capitalizing on holiday shopping and playoff excitement.