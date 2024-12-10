Summer Walker launches ‘Over It Radio’ podcast

Summer Walker, the sultry R&B sensation known for her soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics, is taking a bold step into the world of podcasting with her new show, “Over It Radio.” Set to debut on Apple Music on Dec. 13, the podcast promises to be a refreshing platform for candid conversations and empowering narratives.

What to expect from ‘Over It Radio’

In a playful announcement shared on social media, Walker teased fans with a video showcasing her versatility as she transforms into various characters within a radio studio. The common theme? Each character seems to be “over it,” hinting at the relatable discussions that will unfold in the episodes.

Walker expressed her excitement for the project, stating in an Instagram post, “I’m really happy to release my ‘Apple Over It Radio’ show. I had a lot of good guests & plenty of good convos getting to know everyone. For once, I enjoyed my job lol. It was really fun, & it’s kinda nice for everyone to actually see my personality … I’ve never talked this much … ever … since I came into the industry.” This statement highlights her desire to connect with fans on a deeper level, showcasing her personality beyond the music.

Breaking out of her shell

Known for her typically introverted nature, Walker’s venture into podcasting marks a significant shift in her career. She views this platform as an opportunity to step out of her comfort zone and share her authentic self with her audience. Fans can expect a more personal and relatable side of the artist as she engages in meaningful conversations.

Star-studded guest lineup

The inaugural season of “Over It Radio” will feature six episodes, coinciding with the release of Walker’s highly anticipated third studio album, Finally Over It. The first episode will feature Sexyy Red, where the two will discuss their past projects and what they are currently “over.” This sets the tone for a series that promises to delve into the lives and experiences of influential women in the industry.

Other notable guests lined up for the show include powerhouse artists like SZA and Ciara, ensuring that listeners will be treated to a diverse range of perspectives and stories from women who are shaping the culture.

A vision for empowerment

Walker has shared her vision for “Over It Radio,” emphasizing her desire to create a safe space for women to own their narratives. She stated to Apple Music, “My vision for ‘Over It Radio’ is to create a safe space where I can own my own narrative and provide a platform for the women I admire in the entertainment industry to do the same.” This commitment to empowerment and authenticity is at the core of her podcast.

Listeners can look forward to hearing powerful, accomplished women celebrate their successes, share frustrations about what they’re ready to move on from, and discuss the challenges they face as women, mothers and entrepreneurs. This unfiltered approach is sure to resonate with audiences, particularly those who appreciate genuine conversations about the complexities of womanhood.

With “Over It Radio,” Walker is not just launching a podcast; she is creating a movement. By stepping out of her comfort zone, she is paving the way for more open discussions about the experiences of women in the entertainment industry. This show is set to be an unfiltered look at the lives of women who are shaping culture, delivered by one of the most relatable voices in the game.

Don’t miss the premiere of “Over It Radio” on Dec. 13, and get ready to join Summer Walker and her guests as they navigate the ups and downs of life, love and everything in between.