7 superstitions to avoid on Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th is the unluckiest day of the year. We get at least one Friday the 13th every year, and it’s best to just stay inside that day. If you don’t any one of these seven superstitions can ruin your day, week or year. And depending on which one, it could be longer than that.

There will be a death in your family if you cut your hair on Friday the 13th

According to this belief, a loved one’s connection to life could be metaphorically severed if their hair were chopped on a bad day because it is associated with life and energy. Because Friday the 13th has historically been linked to bad luck, it’s probably best to rock the nappy head for one more day.

You will be the next to die if a funeral procession passes you on Friday the 13th

Obviously, witnessing a funeral procession serves as a sobering reminder of death and that it is inevitable. But if you drive by a hearse on Friday the 13th, it might be in your best interest to go straight home and wrap yourself in bubble wrap.

Do not start a trip on Friday the 13th or you will have a terrible trip

Fridays, and particularly Friday the 13th is probably the worst day to travel. As you have seen in plenty of “Friday the 13th” movies, something always goes wrong on this haunted day. If you accidentally booked a flight for this day, I would purposely miss that flight because who got time for that?

If you break a mirror on Friday the 13th, you will have seven years of bad luck

Breaking a mirror has always been staple of bad luck because the mirror reflects the soul. If your soul shatters, I think that’s pretty self explanatory, and that can not be good. But if your mirror shatters on Friday the 13th, it goes much deeper. If one shatters a mirror on this day, you won’t have just one year of bad luck, but seven.

A child born on Friday the 13th will be unlucky for life

I feel bad for this kid man. Being born on Friday the 13th is just like starting life behind the 8 ball. I don’t want say that person’s life will be unnaturally unlucky but it will take a lot of prayer and maybe even divine intervention to stop this superstition.

Ships that set sail on a Friday will have bad luck

Sailors have long been superstitious about starting voyages on certain days, believing Fridays, especially Friday the 13th, invite misfortune at sea. This idea comes from religious origins, as Fridays were associated with Jesus’ crucifixion. P.S. the Titanic crashed on a Friday, so that should tell you everything you need to know.

If you walk under a ladder or if a black cat crosses you on Friday the 13th, you will have bad luck

You’ve heard the day old adage, don’t walk under ladders. I know even more people have heard that black cats bring bad luck as well. If both of these superstitions happen to you on Friday the 13th, just cancel out the rest of the year because it will be unlucky. If you somehow encounter both on the same day. I’m sorry my friend, a decade of unluckiness will follow you.

