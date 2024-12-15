6 incredible winter jackets that will keep you warm and stylish this season

As temperatures drop and winter weather becomes increasingly unpredictable, having reliable outerwear isn’t just about staying warm — it’s about maintaining comfort and style through every winter activity. Whether you’re commuting to work, hitting the slopes, or enjoying outdoor gatherings, these carefully selected jackets and coats promise to keep you cozy without compromising on style.

The women’s collection: From classic to contemporary

The timeless investment piece

Women’s Aconcagua Parka ($250) This sophisticated parka has earned its reputation as a winter wardrobe staple for good reason. The mid-thigh length provides extra coverage against bitter winds, while thoughtful details like elastic cuffs prevent cold air from sneaking in. The water-repellent exterior means you won’t have to worry about unexpected snow flurries or winter drizzle.

What sets this parka apart is its versatility — wear it over everything from workplace attire to weekend loungewear. The streamlined silhouette means you won’t feel bulky, even with multiple layers underneath.

The sporty statement maker

Women’s Arctic Parka ($350) For those who refuse to let winter weather interrupt their active lifestyle, this parka delivers both performance and style. The recycled DryVent fabric represents a commitment to sustainability without compromising on functionality. This coat has become a favorite among outdoor enthusiasts who appreciate its ability to transition seamlessly from morning hikes to afternoon errands.

The generous cut allows for layering without restriction, while the waterproof exterior stands up to whatever winter throws your way. It’s the kind of coat that makes you actually look forward to stepping out on a snowy day.

The layering hero

Women’s Aconcagua 3 Vest ($160) Don’t underestimate the power of a well-designed vest. This clever piece combines down and synthetic fills for optimal warmth without unnecessary bulk. It’s the secret weapon in any winter wardrobe, perfect for those tricky transitional days or as an extra layer under a larger coat when temperatures really plummet.

The vest’s slim profile means it won’t create unwanted volume, making it ideal for wearing under blazers or over sweaters. It’s available in several versatile colors that complement existing wardrobes.

The men’s collection: Classic meets contemporary

The vintage-inspired favorite

Men’s McMurdo Bomber ($350) This bomber jacket proves that staying warm doesn’t mean sacrificing style. The classic varsity-inspired silhouette gets a modern update with recycled down fill and thoughtful details like a faux-fur accent. The ribbed cuffs and hem create a snug fit that keeps warmth in while looking effortlessly cool.

Perfect for everything from casual Friday at the office to weekend adventures, this bomber has quickly become a go-to for men who appreciate timeless style with modern performance features.

The travel essential

Women’s Terra Peak Jacket ($220) For the frequent traveler or anyone who values versatility, this innovative jacket solves multiple problems at once. The four-way stretch fabric moves with you, while the ultra-thin profile means it can pack down into a surprisingly small pouch — perfect for stashing in a carry-on or office drawer.

Despite its lightweight design, it delivers impressive warmth when needed. The clean lines and modern cut make it appropriate for various settings, from outdoor activities to city exploring.

The winter warrior

Men’s McMurdo Parka ($400) Sometimes you need a coat that means business when it comes to fighting winter weather. This parka combines serious weather protection with thoughtful design elements that make it practical for everyday wear. The multiple pockets provide ample storage for everything from phones to gloves, while the windproof and waterproof construction ensures you stay protected in harsh conditions.

The universal appeal of this parka’s design makes it a smart investment for any man’s winter wardrobe. It’s particularly popular among those who spend significant time outdoors during the winter months.

Expert tips for choosing your perfect winter coat

When investing in winter outerwear, consider your typical winter activities and how much time you spend outdoors. Think about the average winter temperatures in your area and whether you prefer to layer or wear a single heavy coat. Storage needs and how many pockets you regularly use matter too, as does understanding care instructions and durability.

Making the most of your investment

Taking proper care of your winter coat ensures it stays in top condition. Following care labels carefully and storing properly during off-seasons will extend its life. Consider weatherproofing treatments for water-resistant coats and maintain any removable fur trim or hood elements regularly.

Why quality matters

While these coats represent significant investments, their durability and versatility make them worth considering. Quality winter outerwear can last for many seasons when properly cared for, making the cost per wear quite reasonable. Plus, the comfort and confidence that comes from knowing you’re well-protected from the elements is priceless.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for the perfect gift, these six carefully selected pieces offer something for every style preference and winter weather need. With options ranging from sporty to sophisticated, you’re sure to find the perfect coat to keep you warm and stylish all season long.