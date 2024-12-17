LL Cool J launches limited-edition skateboard decks to celebrate latest album

On Dec. 17, hip-hop legend LL Cool J made waves in both the music and skateboarding communities with the release of a limited-edition collection of skateboard decks. This unique collaboration with The Skateroom features 300 decks that celebrate the intersection of music, skateboarding and art, while also paying homage to his latest studio album, The Force.

A fusion of culture and creativity

LL Cool J’s collection includes 200 solo decks and 100 triptychs, each deck showcasing bold graphics inspired by the album’s artwork. This initiative not only highlights LL’s artistic vision but also serves as a collector’s item, as each deck comes with a certificate of authenticity personally signed by the artist himself.

In a press release, LL Cool J expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “Skateboarding, music and art are about breaking boundaries and rewriting the rules. Collaborating with The Skateroom on these limited-edition decks honors The FORCE and the culture that made me while sparking the next wave of creativity. These decks are for those bold enough to push what’s possible and make their mark. Let’s ride.”

Supporting social change through skateboarding

More than just a collection of skateboards, this collaboration aims to drive social change. Proceeds from the sale of the decks will support skate NGOs, build skateparks, and empower youth through educational programs centered around skateboarding. Charles-Antoine Bodson, Founder of The Skateroom, emphasized the transformative power of art and skateboarding. “Collaborating with LL Cool J is an incredible honor, as his legacy transcends music and embodies the bold creativity we strive to celebrate. This partnership is about more than skate decks — it’s about bridging communities, empowering youth, and proving that art, music, and skateboarding can create real social impact,” he stated, according to Black Enterprise.

LL Cool J’s musical journey continues

LL Cool J’s album, The Force, released in September 2024, has received critical acclaim, being hailed as one of the best albums of the year and a significant addition to his illustrious four-decade career. Produced by the legendary Q-Tip, the 14-track album features collaborations with notable artists such as Nas, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross and Saweetie. LL describes the album as a journey of rediscovery, likening it to a director returning to film school after achieving blockbuster success.

Join the movement

For fans of LL Cool J and skateboarding enthusiasts alike, this limited-edition collection represents a unique opportunity to own a piece of art that embodies creativity and social responsibility. With only 300 decks available, collectors and fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their own piece of this groundbreaking collaboration.

LL Cool J’s skateboard deck collection is not just a celebration of his music but a powerful statement about the role of art in driving social change. By merging the worlds of hip-hop and skateboarding, LL is paving the way for future generations to express themselves and make a difference.