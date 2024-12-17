Michelle Obama pays visit to ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’

Former First Lady and New York Times best-selling author Michelle Obama made an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” for an exclusive interview on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Obama sits down with Hudson for a heartfelt conversation about life, family and legacy.

In this exclusive interview, Obama discussed her new book, Overcoming: A Workbook, a companion to her #1 best-seller, The Light We Carry, and opens up about her late mother’s profound impact. They also reflect on the powerful tribute Hudson gave at her memorial service with a heartfelt performance of “Amazing Grace.”

Mrs. Obama has a new Netflix series

Obama dives into her new Netflix series, “The Later Daters,” explaining why it’s a must-watch for anyone embracing new chapters in life and love. She teams up with relationship expert Logan Ury and Dr. Anise Mastin for a hilarious game of Dating Red Flags!

Obama and Hudson share their love for the holiday season, as the former first lady reveals what kinds of gifts hold the most meaning for her. She also offers timeless advice on choosing the perfect partner.