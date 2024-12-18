Savannah James celebrates friendship as a form of soulmate connection

In a heartfelt revelation, Savannah James, wife of NBA superstar LeBron James, recently shared her thoughts on soulmates during an episode of her podcast “Everybody’s Crazy.” The Dec. 17 episode featured Savannah alongside her friend and co-host April McDaniel, as well as guests Vanessa Bennett and Dene Logan, both of whom are psychotherapists and authors.

The concept of soulmates beyond romance

During the podcast, James opened up about her understanding of soulmates, stating that they can exist outside of romantic relationships. She expressed her feelings for her close friend McDaniel, saying, “It feels … I mean, I have to say it makes me feel butterflies inside. Just because, like she was saying, I didn’t think that you could have a soulmate as a friend. I thought that was always someone romantic or, you know, whatever, but um, it makes me feel good. It makes me feel seen.” This sentiment highlights the importance of platonic relationships in our lives, especially among women.

The healing power of friendship

James further elaborated on how friendships can provide a sense of being understood and accepted. She noted, “I think a part of being seen … speaks directly to that. I feel like I can be my whole entire self even though I might be a little bit less available. But to have someone understand that part of me and say that I know that’s how she is and it’s OK … it feels really amazing.” This perspective resonates with many who have experienced the transformative power of supportive friendships.

Supportive friendships in the spotlight

Interestingly, James’ comments come just days after fans expressed concern over her friendship with McDaniel during a podcast episode where LeBron surprised James with a call. Some listeners noted that McDaniel seemed overly enthusiastic during the call, prompting playful speculation about their friendship. However, James and McDaniel have been friends for 15 years, and their bond has only grown stronger over time.

Empowering women through connection

In addition to their podcast, James and McDaniel have launched a collective called “Let It Break,” aimed at empowering women to focus on personal growth and development. Their podcast has gained significant traction, wrapping up its third season with tens of thousands of views. The duo’s dynamic and relatable discussions have struck a chord with listeners, particularly women seeking connection and understanding.

Mutual feelings of soulmate friendship

McDaniel echoed James’ sentiments, sharing her own feelings about their friendship. She stated, “Also, for me, what’s really interesting is having a soulmate as a friend. So, I didn’t really get that until now. I’ve always had friendships, but like a soulmate, it just makes me so happy. Like I love it.” This mutual acknowledgment of their bond reinforces the idea that friendships can be just as significant as romantic relationships.

Community reactions and reflections

The discussion sparked a wave of positive reactions from fans on social media. Many expressed their appreciation for the concept of platonic soulmates, with one fan commenting, “I loveee that April said her and Savannah are platonic soulmates. I wish all women could find the joy in sisterhood.” Another listener reflected on their own experiences, stating, “I realized that was what I was missing in past relationships. Someone that loves me for who I am and not who they want me to be.” Such feedback highlights the importance of fostering strong, supportive friendships among women.

The importance of soulmate friendships

James’ reflections on friendship as a form of soulmate connection serve as a reminder of the vital role that platonic relationships play in our lives. As she and McDaniel continue to inspire others through their podcast and collective, they emphasize the need for women to celebrate and nurture their friendships. In a world where romantic love often takes center stage, it’s essential to recognize and cherish the deep bonds of friendship that can also bring joy, understanding and healing.