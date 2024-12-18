In addition to filing lawsuits for 120 clients, attorney Tony Buzbee is now filing a lawsuit on his own behalf against Jay-Z, accusing the music mogul of allegedly employing unethical and illegal practices of paying law firms to file lawsuits against Buzbee.

This is in addition to Buzbee’s client, identified as “Jane Doe,” who accuses Jay-Z of drugging and sexually assaulting her at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party when she was 13 years old in 2000.

In the Buzbee lawsuit against Jay-Z, Roc Nation and lawyers Marcy Croft and Quinn Emanuel are named as defendants who are allegedly in “violation of various state laws, including barratry and impersonation of a public official,” the attorney announced Wednesday morning on social media.

“The Defendants overstepped, got sloppy, and stupidly got caught in their illegal scheme on tape,” Buzbee said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle. “We intend to cooperate with authorities to ensure all involved are prosecuted to the full extent allowed under Texas law.”

In a statement to the Chronicle, a spokesperson for Quinn Emanuel said Buzbee’s “frivolous lawsuit is an attempt to distract from his other frivolous lawsuits.”

He added, “We have no idea what he is talking about.”

Two former clients of Buzbee’s accuse the attorney of fraud and other transgressions in separate lawsuits filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

A Roc Nation spokesperson replied to Buzbee’s Dec. 18 lawsuit, characterizing it as a “sham” that is an attempt to divert attention from his allegedly unscrupulous practices, according to Vibe magazine.

“Tony Buzbee’s baloney lawsuit against Roc Nation is nothing but another sham. It’s a pathetic attempt to distract and deflect attention. This sideshow won’t change the ultimate outcome and true justice will be served soon,” the statement reads.