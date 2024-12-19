Nia Long shines as the new face of SKIMS

In a stunning collaboration that has the fashion world buzzing, actress Nia Long has officially joined the ranks of SKIMS models, showcasing the brand’s latest shapewear collection. Known for her captivating performances and timeless beauty, Long’s debut in this trendy campaign is a testament to her enduring appeal and the brand’s commitment to inclusivity.

Last week, Long was spotted at the SKIMS NYC headquarters launch, where the excitement was palpable. It was clear that business mogul Kim Kardashian had something special in store. Fast forward to today, and Long is now the face of SKIMS, beautifully displaying the range of colors and styles that the brand offers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Long (@iamnialong)

Nia Long in SKIMS

In the promotional images, Long radiates confidence and elegance. One striking shot features her reclining on a blank canvas, adorned in a seamless bodysuit paired with chic black pumps. Another image showcases her in a bra and panty set, accentuated by pantyhose, highlighting her stunning figure and the versatility of SKIMS shapewear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Long (@iamnialong)



Long expressed her enthusiasm for the campaign, stating in a press release, “The beauty about being a woman is when you feel good, you look good. Whatever stage of your life, whatever age, whatever size, we have to love every inch and own every part of ourselves.” She further emphasized her honor in being part of the SKIMS campaign, noting that the brand has redefined shapewear, offering pieces that provide both style and support.

Kardashian herself echoed this sentiment, sharing her admiration for Long. “I have been in awe of Nia since the 90s, so to have her star in our latest SKIMS shapewear campaign is truly iconic,” Kardashian remarked in a press release. She praised Long’s beauty and confidence, which were effortlessly captured in the campaign’s visuals.

Nia Long’s youthful appearance

Long has been making waves not only with her new role at SKIMS but also through her recent appearances, including a nostalgic Walmart commercial alongside her former Love Jones co-star Larenz Tate. The duo shared behind-the-scenes moments from their shoot, with Tate praising Long’s fun and easy-going nature. “Nia is incredibly fun to work with and easy to work with,” he said, while Long humorously added that they had their share of playful disagreements on set.

When it comes to her youthful glow, Long credits her lifestyle choices. “I go to bed super early,” she revealed. “I rest, I workout, I play tennis, and I do a lot of stretching. I get massages. At a certain point in your life, when you see that your children are self-sufficient, you turn that energy back on yourself.” This dedication to self-care is a vital part of her routine, allowing her to maintain her vibrant appearance.

As Long continues to inspire women of all ages with her confidence and grace, her partnership with SKIMS serves as a reminder that beauty comes in all forms. Whether you’re a fan of her acting or simply admire her style, there’s no denying that Long is a true icon.