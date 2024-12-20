Kerry Washington dazzles on the press tour for ‘The Six Triple Eight’

Actress Kerry Washington is making waves on her promotional tour for the highly anticipated film The Six Triple Eight, directed by Tyler Perry. This film tells the inspiring true story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the only Women’s Army Corps unit of color during World War II. As she travels to promote the film, Washington not only captivates audiences with her talent but also with her stunning fashion choices.

Fashion highlights from the tour

Throughout her press tour, Washington has showcased a variety of looks that blend elegance with contemporary flair. Here are some of her standout outfits:

Boho chic in NYC: During a stop at ABC Studios in New York City, Washington wowed in a bohemian-inspired ensemble that perfectly captured the essence of effortless style.

Metallic glam: On “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” she turned heads in a metallic cocktail dress, complemented by long, flowing locks that added to her glamorous appearance.

Winter elegance: Kerry sported a beautifully tailored tweed coat with intricate embroidered details, showcasing her ability to elevate winter fashion staples.

Gorgeous green gown: In London, Washington dazzled in a stunning green gown that highlighted her figure and exuded sophistication.

Burberry chic: Another night out in London saw her donning a stylish Burberry dress paired with knee-high boots, merging comfort with high fashion.

Rainy day radiance: Even on a rainy day in New York City, Washington kept spirits high while lighting the Empire State Building alongside Tyler Perry and her co-star Ebony Obsidian.

Old Hollywood glam: At the Los Angeles premiere of The Six Triple Eight, she embraced classic Hollywood glamour in a stunning Prada gown.

Simple elegance: Kerry opted for a sleek black suit during a promotional stop in London, proving that sometimes less is more.

Brandon Maxwell’s collection: At the Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala, she looked elegant in a floor-length gown from Brandon Maxwell’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection.

Mocha Mousse inspiration: In New York City, Washington wore a beautiful strappy maxi dress that many believe was inspired by Pantone’s 2025 Color of the Year, mocha mousse.

Capturing the essence of ‘The Six Triple Eight’

Washington’s fashion choices during this press tour not only highlight her personal style but also reflect the themes of empowerment and resilience found in The Six Triple Eight. The film sheds light on the contributions of Black women in the military, a narrative that resonates deeply within the African American community and beyond.

Washington continues to be a trailblazer, both in her acting career and her fashion statements. As she promotes The Six Triple Eight, she reminds us of the importance of representation and the power of storytelling. Her stunning looks serve as a testament to her status as a style icon, inspiring many to embrace their individuality and express themselves through fashion.