Tristan Thompson faces backlash for sharing photos of only 3 of 4 children

Social media is buzzing after NBA player Tristan Thompson recently posted a series of rare photos featuring three of his four children: Prince, True and Tatum. The images, shared on Dec. 16, have sparked significant reactions online, particularly regarding the absence of his youngest child, Theo.

Details of the photo post

Thompson took to Instagram to share a carousel of six photos. The first image showcases Prince, True and Tatum posing together on what appears to be a balcony. Subsequent photos include Prince smiling with Tatum and Thompson posing with his two eldest children. The final images feature the three siblings together, highlighting their bond.

Social media outrage

However, the post did not go unnoticed by social media users, who quickly took to the comment section to express their discontent. Many commenters criticized Thompson for seemingly ignoring his fourth child, Theo, whom he shares with Maralee Nichols. This child was conceived during his tumultuous relationship with Khloé Kardashian, and the lack of acknowledgment has raised eyebrows.

Voices from the online community

Comments ranged from disappointment to outright anger. One user, @free2bmissa, stated, “You can’t call yourself a father if you don’t claim ALL of your children … period.” Another user, @blaccbetty_boop, pointed out, “He’s missing a kid … that other poor child that’s always left out.” The sentiment was echoed by many, with users expressing concern for Theo, who is often left out of family discussions and photos.

Other comments included reflections on the emotional impact of such exclusion. User @glabyella remarked, “Imagine watching all these pics of your dad with his other kids & he ignore you. The story of so much kids.” This highlights the potential emotional toll on children who feel overlooked.

Mixed reactions

While many users were critical, some defended Thompson, suggesting that the circumstances surrounding Theo’s birth might complicate his relationship with the child. User @hunny.moon_ commented, “Tristan clearly tried to tell that woman he wasn’t going to be in that baby’s life.” This perspective suggests that the dynamics of their relationships may not be straightforward, and that the decision to not include Theo in family photos could stem from deeper issues.

Tristan Thompson’s parenting journey

This isn’t the first time Thompson has made headlines for his parenting. Earlier in July, he shared photos of a lunch date with Prince, which also garnered attention for their striking resemblance. Fans noted how much they looked alike, further emphasizing the bond between father and son.

As the conversation continues, it’s clear that the dynamics of Thompson’s family life are complex and multifaceted. The reactions to his recent post serve as a reminder of the societal expectations placed on fathers, particularly in the Black community, where family ties and responsibilities are often scrutinized. The absence of Theo in Thompson’s public family moments raises questions about parental acknowledgment and the emotional well-being of all children involved.

In the end, social media remains a powerful platform for public discourse, allowing voices to be heard and raising awareness about important issues surrounding family and parenting.