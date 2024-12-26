Lamar Jackson breaks Michael Vick’s rushing record

In a thrilling display of athleticism and determination, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has etched his name in NFL history by becoming the all-time leading rusher for quarterbacks. This monumental achievement came during a recent game against the Houston Texans, where Jackson surpassed the previous record held by the legendary Michael Vick.

A record-breaking performance

During the game, Jackson needed just six yards to break Vick’s long-standing record of 6,109 career rushing yards. He accomplished this feat with a run in the third quarter, finishing the game with a total of 6,110 rushing yards. After the game, Jackson expressed his gratitude, stating in a postgame interview, “I’m grateful, man. That’s a record that’s been there forever, for a long time. Michael Vick, one of my favorite players, it’s just dope.” This sentiment reflects not only his respect for Vick but also the significance of the moment in his career.

Fewer games, greater impact

What makes Jackson’s achievement even more impressive is the number of games it took him to reach this milestone. Vick set his record over the course of 143 games, while Jackson accomplished it in just 102 games. This statistic highlights Jackson’s unique playing style and ability to make significant yardage gains on the ground, a skill that has redefined the quarterback position in the NFL.

Jackson’s season highlights

In addition to breaking the rushing record, Jackson is having a standout season. He has recorded four rushing touchdowns of 40 yards or longer, tying him with Kordell Stewart for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback since 1950. His remarkable performance this season positions him as a strong contender for the AP NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, a title he previously won in 2019 and again last season.

Team success and future prospects

The Ravens secured a decisive 31-2 victory over the Texans, further solidifying their position as contenders in the AFC North. With a current record of 11-5, the team is on track to repeat as division champions as they approach the playoffs. Jackson’s leadership and performance will be crucial as the Ravens aim for postseason success.

Staying focused amid distractions

Interestingly, despite the excitement surrounding the game, Jackson chose to focus on his performance rather than attend the halftime show featuring his favorite artist, Beyoncé. He stated, “I was locked in. I was in here in the locker room preparing for the second half.” This dedication to his craft exemplifies Jackson’s commitment to his team and the game.

Legacy of rushing quarterbacks

Vick’s record-breaking run back in October 2011 marked a significant moment in NFL history, as he took the title from Randall Cunningham. Jackson’s achievement not only honors Vick’s legacy but also paves the way for future quarterbacks to redefine their roles on the field. As the game evolves, players like Jackson are setting new standards for what it means to be a dual-threat quarterback.

Jackson’s record-breaking performance is a testament to his hard work, skill and determination. As he continues to push the boundaries of what is possible for quarterbacks, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see what he accomplishes next. With the playoffs on the horizon, the excitement surrounding Jackson and the Ravens is palpable, and their journey promises to be one for the history books.