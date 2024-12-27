NeNe Leakes welcomes 4th granddaughter

NeNe Leakes, the iconic star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” has exciting news to share with her fans: she is a grandmother once again! Over the Christmas holiday, Leakes announced the arrival of her newest granddaughter, Kynd, and the family couldn’t be more thrilled. This joyful occasion comes on the heels of a challenging year for Leakes’ youngest son, Brentt Leakes, who has made a remarkable recovery from serious health issues, including congestive heart failure and a stroke.

A heartwarming addition to the Leakes family

Baby Kynd is the first child of Brentt, marking a new chapter in his life filled with love and joy. Leakes’ announcement has captured the hearts of many, and her fans are already obsessed with the newest member of the family. The news is especially poignant given Brentt’s health struggles, making this moment even more special for the Leakes family.

Sweet holiday moments with Baby Kynd

To celebrate the arrival of her granddaughter, Leakes shared a series of adorable holiday-themed photos on social media. In these snapshots, baby Kynd is seen peacefully sleeping, dressed as a little angel, and even sporting a cute plastic gold crown in one of the pictures. The images radiate cuteness and warmth, showcasing the love that surrounds this precious baby girl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nene Leakes (@neneleakes)





Fellow celebrities and reality TV stars quickly flooded Leakes’ comments section with congratulations and love. Notable personalities like Phaedra Parks, Cynthia Bailey, Yvette Nicole Brown and Joseline Hernandez expressed their joy for Leakes and her family, further highlighting the supportive community surrounding her.

NeNe Leakes: The glam-ma of all glam-mas

Leakes has long redefined what it means to be a grandmother. She coined the term “glam-ma” years ago, emphasizing her youthful spirit and fabulous lifestyle. When she welcomed her first grandchild, Bri’asia, in 2012, Leakes made it clear that she was not just any grandma; she was a glamorous one. In an interview with Essence, she famously stated, “I’m way too young and too fabulous to be a grandma. I’m a glam-mom.”

Now, with four grandchildren — Bri’asia, Benny, Brayden and baby Kynd — Leakes continues to set the standard for what it means to embrace grandparenthood with style. She is not only a loving grandmother but also a role model for many, proving that age is just a number.

Living her best life at 57

Recently celebrating her 57th birthday, Leakes looked as radiant as ever. With her bold personality, stunning blonde hair and over-the-top fashion sense, she embodies the essence of aging backward. Leakes is not just a reality TV star; she is a cultural icon who continues to inspire others with her confidence and zest for life.

As she embraces her role as a glam-ma, Leakes remains committed to her family while also maintaining her status as a trendsetter in the entertainment industry. Her journey is a testament to the power of resilience, love, and self-expression.

Congratulations to the Leakes family!

As Leakes welcomes her newest granddaughter, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to her and the entire Leakes family. This new addition is sure to bring even more joy and love into their lives. Leakes’ story is a beautiful reminder of the importance of family, love and living life to the fullest.