TLC celebrates 30 years of ‘CrazySexyCool’ with New Year’s Eve performance

As the countdown to New Year’s Eve begins, many of us are planning parties and singalongs, and no playlist is complete without the iconic sounds of TLC. Their hit song “No Scrubs” is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser that gets everyone on their feet. This year, TLC is set to make the night even more memorable as they celebrate the 30th anniversary of their classic album, CrazySexyCool.

A special performance in Times Square

TLC will take the stage in Times Square as part of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025” on ABC. This performance is particularly significant for the group, as it marks a poignant moment in their history. Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas will perform some of their biggest hits, bringing back nostalgia for fans who have followed their journey since the early ’90s.

Chilli shared her mixed emotions about performing in Times Square, stating that it will feel “bittersweet.” The last time they performed there was in 2002, shortly after the death of their beloved bandmate, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes. Chilli reflected on that experience, saying to WBLS, “We had lost Lisa, and it was amazing to be in that moment, to celebrate her, but it was horrible because she was not.” This upcoming performance serves as a tribute to their late member, and fans can expect an emotional yet uplifting experience.

The joy of rehearsal

Chilli also expressed her passion for rehearsals, noting that it’s her favorite part of preparing for a performance. Known for her high energy and dedication, she often pushes her dancers to keep up with her enthusiasm. “It’s funny because our dancers’ agents will call our manager and say, Chilli is working them too hard,” she said. “I’m singing, I’m dancing and I’m older than you, so you should be able to keep up.” Her commitment to delivering a stellar performance is evident, and it’s clear that the love for their craft shines through on stage.

More exciting performances to look forward to

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025” promises to be a star-studded event. In addition to TLC, viewers can look forward to performances from other musical icons such as Lenny Kravitz, Tinashe, T-Pain and DJ Cassidy, featuring Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh. The event will air live starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

Why TLC still resonates today

TLC’s music continues to resonate with audiences, especially among Black listeners aged 18 to 49. Their themes of empowerment, love and resilience are timeless, making their songs relevant even decades after their initial release. The group’s ability to blend catchy melodies with meaningful lyrics has solidified their place in music history.

As we prepare to welcome the new year, TLC’s performance will not only celebrate their past but also inspire a new generation of fans. Their legacy is a testament to the power of music in bringing people together, and their upcoming performance is sure to be a highlight of the New Year’s Eve festivities.

Join the celebration

Don’t miss out on this historic performance! Tune in to “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025” to witness TLC celebrate 30 years of CrazySexyCool and to enjoy a night filled with incredible music and unforgettable moments.