Geoffrey Owens struggles to make ends meet

Geoffrey Owens still “struggles to make ends meet”.

The 63-year-old ‘Cosby Show’ actor was photographed working at a Trader Joe’s grocery store in 2018 and later went on to quit the job because of concerns over his privacy. His story sparked a national conversation about job dignity and the financial realities faced by working actors.

“It was strange because someone had been in the store taking pictures,” he explained during a recent appearance on an Atlanta radio station’s ‘Big Tigger Morning Show’. “And I was like, now that this is breaking, I’m not going to feel comfortable working in this store wondering who is around with a camera. It would just be too weird. I’m a very private person.” The incident highlighted the challenges celebrities face when pursuing alternative employment opportunities.

However, he admitted that despite landing more acting work after quitting, he still struggles financially. This revelation sheds light on the often-misconceived notion of financial stability in the entertainment industry, where steady work doesn’t always translate to financial security.

“It wasn’t like I quit knowing I would be making a lot of money soon or anything. I just felt like I wasn’t going to be able to handle that kind of scrutiny and attack on my privacy,” he said. The situation reflects a broader industry trend where even established actors face uncertain income streams.

“I struggle every day to make my ends meet. And people can’t get their heads around that because they see me in movies, whether it’s ‘Mr. Santa’ or I’m on ‘Poppa’s House’ on CBS right now. People have the impression that, ‘You’re making a lot of money. What’s the problem? Why would you have financial troubles?’ They don’t understand the specifics of how my industry works.” His honesty provides insight into the financial challenges faced by many working actors in Hollywood.

Yet, Geoffrey is grateful to still be working in an industry he loves. His positive outlook despite the challenges serves as an inspiration to many aspiring actors and industry professionals.

“I’m grateful for the work I have. I work more than a lot of people do, so I got to keep perspective,” he said. This sentiment reflects the reality of many actors who continue to pursue their passion despite financial uncertainties.

The entertainment industry’s irregular payment structure often means that even successful actors can experience periods of financial instability. According to the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA), only about 2% of union members make enough to qualify for health insurance through their acting work alone.

Recent studies show that approximately 95% of professional actors are unemployed at any given time, highlighting the competitive nature of the industry. Even those who secure roles often face long gaps between projects, making financial planning particularly challenging.

Owens’ story has resonated with many in the entertainment community, sparking discussions about the need for better financial support systems for working actors. His experience at Trader Joe’s also led to a broader conversation about the dignity of work and the importance of maintaining multiple income streams.

The actor’s journey from ‘The Cosby Show‘ to various guest appearances and current roles demonstrates the ever-changing nature of an acting career. Industry experts note that even actors with successful past projects often need to continuously audition and seek new opportunities to maintain their career momentum.

Since the 2018 incident, Owens has become an inadvertent spokesperson for working actors, highlighting the realities of the profession beyond the glamour portrayed in media. His openness about financial struggles has helped demystify the acting profession and brought attention to the economic challenges faced by many in the entertainment industry