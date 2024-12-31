Isaac Hayes III detailed his confrontational encounter with a White woman who harassed him with insults, profanities, and racial animus outside of his home.

The son of Oscar-winning singer and songwriter Isaac Hayes [Shaft, 1971] was returning to the entrance of his community when he said he noticed a Caucasian female waving emphatically for him to stop his vehicle.

Hayes III, who founded the social media app Fanbase, told TMZ that he only stopped because he believed that someone might be under duress, necessitating the woman’s histrionics in flagging him down.

Turns out that the unknown woman wanted to find out why he was there.

“You trying to get in?” she said as she began her interrogation.

“I live here, ma’am,” Hayes said in his calm baritone voice.

“Who are you?”

“I don’t have to tell you that,” he said.

“I’m on the board,” the woman told Hayes.

“I don’t care,” Hayes III retorted, adding that “I live here” and “I don’t need to tell you who I am.”

“You driving here like a bat out of hell, you drive in and drive out…f— you, it’s all ridiculous, we have dogs, we have people and you don’t even care,” she railed on.

After getting home, Hayes recalled the episode for his 225K Instagram followers.

“Christmas Eve Karen: I’ve never seen a Karen in the wild. Well tonight I had my first up close encounter with one,” Hayes III penned. “I stayed calm, I made no sudden movements and got away as quickly as I could. Outside of preventing me from entering my community, cursing at me and telling me I should be ‘White.’ It’s pretty surreal. White Supremacy is crashin’ out all 2025. Be safe.”