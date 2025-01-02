AI superyacht can predict guest’s moves and needs

An AI-powered superyacht has been created which can “predict a guest’s every move”.

The new luxurious vessel – a collaboration between Rossinavi and designer Yves Béhar – aims to use artificial intelligence to boost not only the practical performance of the boat, but to be tailored to its customers’ needs.

Federico Rossi, chief operating officer of Rossinavi, said in a statement: “Following the success of the first catamaran equipped with artificial intelligence, we’re thrilled to unveil Solsea, a fresh reinterpretation of this cutting-edge naval technology.”

He added that seeing Béhar’s work on the yacht has been “incredible”.

He added: “It’s been an incredible journey to see how Yves Béhar reimagined the naval platform of our hybrid-electric catamaran.

“His fresh, external perspective brought a style that is both luxurious and refined.

“This collaboration began shortly after we developed the Seawolf X concept three years ago and marks an exciting new chapter for us.”

The boat is partly powered by solar panels which are blended in with the sleek design of the vessel, while it’s believed the AT could help the ship be more efficient and environmentally friendly.

Yves Béhar commented: “For me, Solsea is a return to simpler, more respectful ways to enjoy the oceans while integrating the future of efficient propulsion, and cutting-edge technologies.”