Tiffany Haddish’s latest Instagram video sparks controversy

As we step into 2025, comedian Tiffany Haddish finds herself in hot water once again. Just days into the new year, Haddish posted a bizarre video on Instagram that left many fans both confused and disgusted. Known for her unfiltered humor and outrageous antics, this latest clip has sparked a wave of reactions across social media.

The bizarre video

In the strange clip, Haddish dons a long black wig and sunglasses, engaging in a comedic yet cringeworthy performance with a $100 bill featuring Benjamin Franklin’s face. The video begins with her captioning it, “My relationship with money for the last 10 years? We have had our ups and downs over the years, But We are growing and are stronger than ever. #MoneyLove #sheready #shesuccessful.”

Despite the warning, viewers were unprepared for the antics that followed. Haddish begins by saying, “Ooo new money tastes good,” and continues with increasingly suggestive remarks about the bill, saying things like, “Oh you wanna kiss me Ben?” and “You so sexy.” The performance escalates as she rolls around on the floor, slapping and rubbing the bill against herself, culminating in her pleading, “Don’t ever leave me. Please … please … don’t leave me. Thank you so much. I love you so much.” This shocking display has led to a mixed bag of responses from her audience.

Fan reactions

The reactions to Haddish’s video have ranged from laughter to outright disgust. Some fans expressed their confusion, with one commenter asking, “Am I the only one who thinks this behavior is ‘odd?’” Others were less forgiving, with remarks like, “Is her 15 mins of fame up yet cause she’s corny af?” and comparisons to Marlon Wayans, who previously criticized Haddish for being “always on 10” and sometimes “inappropriate.”

When the video was shared by The Jasmine Brand on Instagram, the criticism intensified. Comments included, “She always doing something cringy,” and “This is a cry for help/attention.” Many fans even took jabs at her past relationships, questioning why she remains single and mocking her previous partner, Common, who has since moved on to Jennifer Hudson.

Haddish’s recent struggles

Haddish’s behavior has raised eyebrows, leading some to speculate about her mental health and well-being. Following her breakup with Common in 2021, which she claimed was shocking and poorly communicated, Haddish has faced a series of personal challenges. The rapper cited their busy schedules as the reason for their split, but Haddish has expressed that they could have made it work.

Since their breakup, Haddish has been in the spotlight for various reasons, including her legal troubles. She has faced two DUIs, with the latest incident occurring in November 2023 when she was found unresponsive behind the wheel. This incident led to a plea deal that reduced the charge to reckless driving.

Past controversies

This isn’t the first time Haddish has made headlines for her unconventional behavior. In the past, she joked about selling used underwear online and exhibited strange behavior during a long flight to Israel, claiming sobriety at the time. Recently, she made headlines for offering her chauffeur a “peroxide and baking soda bath” after he smelled bad.

Looking ahead

As 2025 unfolds, it seems likely that Haddish will continue to provide the world with more bizarre moments. Whether her antics are a cry for help or simply her unique brand of humor, one thing is clear: Haddish remains a polarizing figure in the entertainment industry. Fans and critics alike will be watching closely to see what she does next.

In the world of social media, where every action is scrutinized, Haddish’s latest video serves as a reminder of the fine line between comedy and controversy. As she navigates her career and personal life, her followers are left to ponder the implications of her behavior and what it means for her future in the industry.