The best thing about Victor Wembanyama has nothing to do with his physical abilities. It’s not the fact that he’s 7 feet 3 or has one of the longest wingspans in NBA history either. It’s not the fact that he blocks almost seven shots a night or that he might go down as the greatest defensive player the NBA has ever seen. The best thing about Wemby isn’t even tangible; it’s really all mental. The best thing about Wemby is that he actually cares, and that reflects in his play.

When Wemby was drafted No. 1 overall last year, everybody knew he was going to be a force because of his size. They knew he would challenge for Defensive Player of the Year annually because of his ability to block shots. They knew he would be a terror on the offensive end because of his size mixed in with his shooting ability. What we didn’t know was his Mamba mentality and how serious he takes the game, and it’s a far cry from most of the NBA’s next generation of stars.

He hates to lose, and unlike most of his peers, when he loses, he isn’t okay with it. One of the most telling habits of Wemby happens after most losses, so make sure you pay attention to the next few San Antonio Spurs’ games. Whenever the Spurs lose, Wemby isn’t around to shake hands. If the Spurs lose, 9 times out of 10 you see him jet straight to the locker room with a mean scowl on his face.

He doesn’t stick around for pleasantries like 99 percent of the league does postgame; he doesn’t care to shake hands as the loser, and he’s absolutely right. What is there to be jolly and smiling about after a loss? Wemby went straight to the locker room after losing to the Lakers, even skipping out on shaking hands with LeBron, unlike the rest of his team, who stayed back. The only time I’ve seen Wemby shake hands after a loss was against the Washington Wizards earlier this season. And do you know why? He only stayed to swap jerseys with his old teammate back in France, Bilal Coulibaly, who was drafted by the Wizards last year.

His Mamba mentality is always on full display in big matchups, and that’s another one of Wemby’s finer traits, and this has been highlighted especially over the last few weeks. One of the NBA’s biggest issues is players’ load management, especially in big games, but thank God that isn’t in Wemby’s basketball character. When the lights are the brightest, that’s when Wemby shines the brightest. Wemby loves the big stage, and he doesn’t shy away from it at all.

Wembanyama’s Christmas carol

Take Wemby’s very first Christmas game. He knew he was the first game of the day, and he made sure he was the talk of the day. Playing in the legendary Madison Square Garden, Wemby put up one of the best performances of his career. Wembanyama erupted for 42 points and 18 rebounds while making six three-pointers, becoming the first player in NBA history to put up this stat line on Christmas Day. He’s been even better since the calendar turned to 2025 too.

In the new year, Wemby’s first two matchups of the year would be against one of the NBA’s best, if not the best, Nikola Jokic. Wemby faced off against the reigning MVP in a back-to-back, and he once again showed up and showed out. On Jan. 3, in the first matchup against the Denver Nuggets, Wemby matched the MVP blow for blow, scoring 35 points and 18 rebounds and stealing the win against a heavily favored Nuggets squad. The very next day, on Jan 4th, the Nuggets got their revenge and won the game, but Wemby still had an excellent night, finishing with 20 points and 23 rebounds and willing his team to overtime. We just don’t get this level of passion and intensity from the rest of today’s young stars.

Wemby like MJ and Kobe

The best thing about Wembanyama is not anything physical but rather all of the mental tools he possesses. He has what Kobe and Jordan had in them. He wants to put on a show every night, and when the best of the best come around, he wants to prove he belongs with them. He also hates to lose, something this new generation has no problem with, and that reflects in the ratings. When you combine extraordinary physical gifts with a mentality that most lack, that is how you become one of the greatest of all time. His mentality is something you can’t teach, yet it is something desperately needed and missed in the NBA. His fellow stars need to take note of how Wemby moves, and they should follow suit. A few more players with Wemby’s mentality could possibly save the ratings and the league.