‘Billboard’ names Drake the best rapper of 21st century

Billboard magazine incited social media mayhem by naming Drake as the best rapper of the 21st century on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Drizzy topped the list of “The Biggest Rappers of the Century” with the music magazine having Aubry Drake Graham over Eminem and Kanye West. Jay-Z was listed No. 5 while Nicki Minaj was judged to be No. 9 overall and the top female rapper of this generation over Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

The top five in order: Drake, Eminem, Kanye West, Nelly and Jay-Z. Rounding out Nos. 6-10 is Lil Wayne, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj and Ludacris.

Billboard justified listing Drake at the top due to his prolific hitmaking ability as he boasts 13 Hot 100 No. 1 singles and 13 Hot 200 No. 1 albums.

Fans react to the Billboard listing

“People in the replies are showing their age. I don’t think yall understand how many hits Luda and Nelly were putting out in the early 2000s.” Others were upset with Wayne being at six, with one person combating with, “Nelly over Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, & 50 Cent is insane.”

Fans on Facebook were equally vocal, with one speaking for many when he said, “He is a pop star, not hip hop.”

Others commented: