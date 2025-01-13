King Harris claims baby mama doesn’t care if he dates

King Harris rattled the social media cages when he declared that the mother of his infant child does not care if he dates other women.

The 20-year-old son of rap legend T.I. was quoted by Live Bitez who captured the footage from Harris’ Instagram account where he said “baby mama don’t care” if a woman flirts with him or gives him their numbers.

King Harris proclaims his freedom to explore

“So don’t try to pull no, ‘King…,’ no, no, no, no. My baby mama don’t care,” he told his 875K Instagram followers. “You’re not uppin’ one, no. You’re just here because I’m able to do that.”

Harris continued, saying that if he becomes immersed in relations with another female, “it’s not special,” and they’re “just having a good time.”

“My baby mama don’t mind, so you can try to be messy,” Harris doubled down.

Fans react harshly to King Harris’ declaration

Music fans were brutal in their response to Harris’ braggadocio about how he’s not being restricted from exploring relations with various women.

On the Facebook account LawdAh Mercy, fans cut loose on the “No Apologies” emcee.

“Cause she doing her own thang, she only wants ur money,” one fan said, while a second commenter added: “He sound like he never finished school like he doesn’t have any vocabulary or education. And it’s sad with females put up with just cuz a man has money. This is why you need to have your own money.”

A third responder opined, “That’s cause she has the baby, she probably never wanted you,” while a fourth user admits being flummoxed by Harris: “Weird. Can’t believe he’s T.I.’s kid.”

A fifth fan contributed, “So basically she in it for a reason maybe to better her life n she dnt care cause its really just moves she making! And who trying to hang out wit u.”

