Tommy 4K on why it’s better to shoot for brands

Tommy 4K is one of the biggest videographers in Atlanta because he chose a different path. While most videographers in the city shoot artists or do photoshoots, Tommy 4K chose to go the brand route. Since making that decision, he’s worked with some of the biggest brands in the world including Samsung, Aston Martin and Harper’s Bazaar. He’s also worked with the biggest names in music via these brands, including shooting one of Gunna’s most iconic outfits and a diva situation with Ice Spice. His YouTube channel has over 40,000 subscribers, with content mainly teaching others how to film and shoot. He pulled up in studio to tell us all about it.

Why is it better shooting for brands than artists?

Yeah, I’m not gonna lie. Working with businesses and brands is way better, because when it comes to working with a business and a brand, they already have a marketing budget set aside. So, they already know no matter who they go to, they already know how much we want to spend on this.

How did shooting for Jayda Wayda turn you up?

She was one of the first big, big ones I shot. It was this brand called Moon X Cosmetics. And that was also my first time shooting with Jada, and it was for her skincare line called Moon X. I went out and I made like a small ad for her, and she seen it and she liked it. She was like I’ve always wanted to create a commercial, do you think we could do it? I said, yeah, absolutely. So you know what I’m saying, I used all my resources. I reached out to some other videographers that had better equipment that I had at the time. Told them to bring their lights, told them bring their cameras, lenses. And when I did it, it looked like an actual TV campaign.

How was it attending the Met Gala?

I walk in, and it’s like, bro, you see every single celebrity that you ever see on Instagram, on your timeline, they all are sitting there. In that lobby, I’m talking about Meg Thee Stallion. You got top models, you got Future, you got Odell Beckham, you got Tiana Taylor. Everybody just sitting there hanging out. So that was cool. And then I meet Gunna and dap him up.

How is Gunna in person? What was that experience like?

It was a hell of an experience. Once I get to the room, he pretty much starts treating it like a cool little day in the life. He got everything laid out. All his jewelry. He got the little dog laid out, the stylist in there getting him together. And then while we there, Vogue comes up, does like, a little piece on him, and that was dope. And then after that, everything was pretty fast paced. Like, back to back, back to back. Like, we get out, we roll out, and he goes out on the carpet. Shoot real quick, get in the truck. We head to the Met Gala. Fans are screaming. Like, every time I put my camera outside the window, fans going crazy, man.