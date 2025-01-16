The Nintendo Switch 2 has been officially revealed. After months of reports and speculation, the Japanese gaming giant has unveiled its next console, which is slated to hit shelves later this year.

In the first-look trailer uploaded to Nintendo’s YouTube channel, the Switch 2 is shown to include a much larger display, with thinner bezels wrapping around the screen.

The Joy Cons have also received an update too, and will now sport a matte black colour to match the console itself, though will retain red and blue accents around the joysticks.

As well as the new colour, the Joy Cons will have a new way of connecting to the console – replacing the sliding connection feature with a more direct click-in method.

While it was reported the trailer wouldn’t include any footage of new games, the reveal video seems to show off the next ‘Mario Kart’ title.

Fans who have built up a large Switch game collection will be pleased to know the new console will support a lot of older titles and can play “both physical and digital Nintendo Switch games”, though the company noted certain titles “may not be supported or fully compatible” with the upcoming device.

On top of the reveal, Nintendo also revealed it would be holding its next Nintendo Direct showcase on 2 April 2025, which will likely reveal some of the “exclusive games” that will be launching alongside the console.

Fans will be able to try out the Nintendo Switch 2 for themselves through the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience in April and May.

Nintendo said: “Tickets will be made available through a free-to-enter, randomly selected draw. Enter the draw anytime during the registration period for a chance to attend.

“Registrations for the London event are open from 17th January at 2PM (UK time) until 26th January 26th at 11:59PM (UK time).”

The full list of Nintendo Switch 2 Experience dates are below:

Europe:

Paris, 4-6 April, 2025

London, 11-13 April 2025

Milan, 25-27 April 2025

Berlin, 25-27 April 2025

Madrid, 9-11 May 2025

Amsterdam, 9-11 May 2025

North America:

New York, 4-6 April 2025

Los Angeles, 11-13 April 2025

Dallas, 25-27 April 2025

Toronto, 25-27 April 2025

Oceania:

Melbourne, 10-11 May 2025

Asia:

Tokyo (Makuhari), 26-27 April 2025

Seoul, 31 May-1 June 2025

Hong Kong, To be announced

Taipei, To be announced