SZA says she didn’t expect the fame or spotlight

SZA “didn’t sign up” for worldwide fame. The admission comes as the artist prepares for her upcoming film debut, marking a new chapter in her already remarkable career trajectory.

The 35-year-old singer has released two top-selling albums since beginning her music career in 2017 but now that she is to make her film debut in ‘One of Them Days‘ alongside established actress and former child star Keke Palmer, she has admitted that she sometimes finds it “hard to be so comfortable” in front of the cameras. Her albums have collectively sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

“It makes you want to be a part of something and take a risk because you feel insulated by beautiful energy,” she told US TV show ‘Extra’. The interview highlighted her genuine approach to fame and her willingness to step outside her comfort zone.

“You see how, like, some people are very well acclimated in being perceived and also have a different mechanism to approach that, so Keke has, like, this crazy network of mechanism, where it’s like everything just kind of like flows even when the cameras are on,” SZA explained, drawing comparisons with her co-star’s natural comfort in the spotlight.

“For me, it’s a little harder to like be so comfortable when I don’t really know what is happening… I didn’t grow up famous. “[Fame] is so weird and people be actin’ like it’s normal. They be like, ‘That’s what you signed up for,’ and I’m just like, ‘I didn’t even know what I was signing up for, actually.'” Her candid confession resonates with many artists who have experienced the unexpected pressures of sudden fame.

The Grammy Award-winning star – whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe – explained that she had a “regular” life until things started to kick off with her career, and has had to adjust to being “examined” in such a public way. Before her music career, she worked various jobs including retail positions and service industry roles.

“I grew up, you know, just in the ‘burbs, went to regular school, went to regular college, did regular odd jobs until, you know, everything popped off. So now, I’ve never been examined in this way where’s it’s like binoculars,” she reflected on her journey from normalcy to stardom. Her debut album “Ctrl” spent over 300 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart.

“I just made a couple songs and I was grateful that they were liked and then I kept going. Even with this movie, I literally just signed onto the movie, not thinking about that eventually there’d be a press junket, eventually you’re gonna have to be seen on camera,” she shared, highlighting the unexpected responsibilities that come with success in the entertainment industry.

The artist’s transparency about her struggles with fame has struck a chord with fans and fellow musicians alike. Her social media following has grown exponentially, now reaching over 20 million followers across platforms. Despite the challenges of public life, SZA continues to break records and achieve new milestones in her career.

Her recent album “SOS” debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and maintained its position for several weeks, demonstrating her artistic growth and commercial success. The project showcased her versatility as an artist and earned critical acclaim from industry veterans and music critics alike.

As she ventures into acting, industry experts predict this could open new doors for her career, following in the footsteps of other musicians who have successfully transitioned to film. The upcoming movie “One of Them Days” represents not just a new professional challenge but also another layer of public exposure for the artist who still considers herself a private person at heart.

Throughout her rise to fame, SZA has maintained her authenticity and continues to speak openly about the realities of celebrity life. Her honest approach to discussing the challenges of fame has earned her respect from both fans and industry peers, setting her apart in an industry often criticized for its artificial nature.