How Delta Air Lines is celebrating 100 years of service

Delta Air Lines kicked off its Centennial celebration at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, marking 100 years of service in the skies and outlining the company’s plans for the future of air travel. CEO Ed Bastian reflected on the airline’s journey, highlighting the role of technology, innovation, and customer experience in shaping its future.

“While we celebrate our first 100 years, we’re also looking ahead to the next century of flight,” Bastian said. “Our focus remains on providing a welcoming, elevated experience for our customers, ensuring that every journey with us is more enjoyable than the last.”

SkyMiles membership expanded with new benefits

Delta’s SkyMiles program is evolving to provide even more benefits for members. New partnerships with companies like American Express, Starbucks, and Uber are expanding the ways customers can earn rewards. Starting this spring, SkyMiles members will be able to earn miles on eligible Uber rides to airports, as well as Premium and Uber Reserve trips. In addition, customers can now earn miles on Uber Eats deliveries.

These updates reflect Delta’s commitment to enhancing the entire travel experience, from the moment customers leave home to the time they return.

AI-powered travel tools for a personalized experience

At CES 2025, Delta introduced Delta Concierge, a new AI-powered tool integrated into the Fly Delta app. The virtual assistant is designed to offer personalized support to customers, helping them navigate their journey with ease. The tool uses generative AI to assist with travel-related tasks, reduce stress, and help passengers make the most of their time in the air.

Delta also shared updates to its Delta Sync platform, which provides entertainment and content tailored to passengers’ preferences. SkyMiles members will soon be able to enjoy YouTube content, including creators, podcasts, and music, ad-free while flying on most Delta flights. Additionally, Delta introduced Delta Locals, a new feature designed to inspire travelers by offering curated, local recommendations for destinations.

New investments in travel comfort and convenience

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the customer experience, Delta is investing in new cabin interiors and next-generation aircraft. These updates aim to provide a more comfortable and accessible flying experience for all passengers.

Delta’s premium offerings are also expanding. The airline recently opened Delta One Lounges at New York-JFK, Boston, and Los Angeles, with more locations planned, including one in Seattle. These lounges offer amenities such as fine dining, wellness treatments, and valet services. Delta is also continuing to improve its Sky Club network, with new clubs set to open, including one in Charlotte.

Sustainability Initiatives for a Greener Future

As part of its Centennial celebration, Delta announced a new partnership with Airbus to accelerate the development of sustainable aviation technologies. Together, the two companies are focused on achieving the airline industry’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Delta and Airbus are collaborating on several key initiatives, including:

Innovation labs: Delta and Airbus are working together through their respective innovation labs, including Delta’s Sustainable Skies Lab and Airbus UpNext, to develop new technologies that improve fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Delta and Airbus are working together through their respective innovation labs, including Delta’s Sustainable Skies Lab and Airbus UpNext, to develop new technologies that improve fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF): Airbus joined the Minnesota SAF Hub, a coalition aimed at scaling up SAF production, a key solution for reducing aviation’s carbon footprint.

Airbus joined the Minnesota SAF Hub, a coalition aimed at scaling up SAF production, a key solution for reducing aviation’s carbon footprint. Fello’fly: Delta will test Airbus’ fello’fly technology, which uses a technique inspired by the flight patterns of migrating geese to reduce fuel consumption by optimizing flight paths.

Delta currently operates a large fleet of Airbus aircraft and has placed orders for additional models, including the A350-1000, A330-900neo, and A321-200neo, all of which are expected to play a role in the airline’s sustainability efforts.

Looking to the future of air travel

Delta’s vision for the future of air travel goes beyond improving the flying experience today — it’s about shaping the industry for the generations to come. By collaborating with partners like Airbus and investing in new technologies, Delta is working to create a more sustainable, efficient, and connected world.

“Our goal is not only to transport people but to bring them together,” Bastian said. “As we mark this milestone, we are focused on ensuring that air travel remains accessible and sustainable for generations of travelers.”