Keke Palmer puts SZA on the spot about Drake on ‘Hot Ones’

In a recent episode of the popular web series Hot Ones, Keke Palmer stirred the pot by questioning her co-star SZA about her brief romantic history with rapper Drake. The episode, featuring Palmer, SZA, and producer Issa Rae, showcased a playful yet revealing exchange that had fans buzzing.

The setup: A game of truth or wings

During the ‘versus’ edition of Hot Ones, Palmer picked a “dealer’s choice” question, which required either an honest answer or the consumption of a notoriously spicy wing. The tension in the room escalated when Palmer, known for her candidness, decided to ask SZA a bold question: “Is Drake a good kisser?” This unexpected inquiry caught everyone off guard, including SZA.

SZA’s playful response

SZA, who has collaborated with Drake on hits like “Rich Baby Daddy” and “Slime You Out,” responded with humor, saying, “That’s why I said ‘F–k you in advance.'” This light-hearted banter highlighted the camaraderie among the castmates while also revealing the playful nature of their friendship.

Refusing to spill the tea

Despite Palmer’s insistence, SZA opted to eat the spicy wing instead of answering the question directly. She humorously remarked that she and Drake were “children” when they shared their kiss, referring to their youth at the time. “2009 we were children. Real shit,” she stated, downplaying the significance of their brief romance.

Issa Rae joins the fun

As the conversation progressed, Rae chimed in, expressing her own opinions about dating men with children. “I don’t like men with kids,” she confessed, adding a layer of humor to the discussion. This exchange not only entertained viewers but also showcased the personalities of these talented women.

Reflecting on youthful romance

In a 2023 interview with Rolling Stone, SZA elaborated on her relationship with Drake, emphasizing that it was a youthful fling. “[We] were really young. It wasn’t hot and heavy or anything. It was like youth vibes. It was so childish,” she explained. This sentiment resonates with many young adults who often navigate the complexities of relationships during their formative years.

The impact of celebrity relationships

Celebrity relationships often capture the public’s imagination, leading to speculation and interest. SZA’s playful refusal to answer Palmer’s question reflects the delicate balance celebrities must maintain between their personal lives and public personas. Fans are often left to piece together the narratives surrounding their favorite stars, which can lead to both fascination and frustration.