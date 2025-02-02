Boxing’s new it couple: Papoose and Shields

The boxing world just can’t stop talking about this unexpected duo

If you’ve been sleeping on the latest boxing tea, let me catch you up real quick: Boxing queen Claressa Shields and rapper Papoose are serving up major power couple energy, and honestly? We’re here for it. The duo turned heads at Shields’ recent weigh-in before her career-defining matchup against Danielle Perkins, and the internet literally cannot handle it.

Let’s break down that iconic weigh-in moment

When @NajiChill dropped that video of Shields and Papoose walking in together, social media went into complete meltdown mode. Picture this: Shields strutting in looking absolutely fire in a brown Fendi fur that probably costs more than our monthly rent, paired with classic Timbs (because obviously). Meanwhile, Papoose was giving luxury winter vibes in a black shearling coat that had everyone asking for his stylist’s number.

But here’s what really got people talking – Shields later spilled the tea about Papoose being “very supportive, very demure.” And let’s be real, when was the last time you heard a boxer use the word “demure” at a weigh-in?

The social media storm that followed is pure entertainment gold

The comments section on The Shade Room turned into a straight-up war zone, with fans divided faster than a boxer’s split decision. Some were throwing shade about the timing, others were living for this new chapter, and a surprising number of people just wanted to know where Shields got that coat (same, honestly).

The drama that led to this moment is seriously wild

Let’s rewind for a hot second, because this story has more layers than a championship boxing match. The whole situation exploded when Remy Ma dropped some serious accusations about Papoose and Shields. But what happened next? Shields didn’t just clap back – she offered to fight Remy for a single dollar after Remy leaked her phone number. That’s right, ONE DOLLAR. If that’s not big flex energy, I don’t know what is.

What this means for boxing’s new power couple

As Shields gears up for her showdown with Perkins, having Papoose in her corner (literally and figuratively) is adding a whole new dimension to her already impressive story. Their relationship is giving us everything: support, style, and just the right amount of controversy to keep social media buzzing.

The boxing world has seen its fair share of power couples, but there’s something different about this pairing. Maybe it’s the way they’re handling the drama with equal parts class and sass. Or maybe it’s just refreshing to see a female athlete getting this level of public support from her partner.

Either way, one thing’s crystal clear: Shields and Papoose aren’t just making headlines – they’re rewriting the whole narrative about what a boxing power couple can be. And whether you’re Team Drama or Team Love Story, you can’t deny they’re absolutely killing it.

So, what’s next for boxing’s newest it-couple? Only time will tell, but with Shields’ upcoming fight and Papoose by her side, we’re betting this story is just getting started. And honestly? We can’t wait to see what happens next.

Drop a comment below if you’re as obsessed with this duo as we are! Are you Team Shields-Papoose, or are you still processing all this tea? Let’s discuss!