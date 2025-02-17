Marlon Wayans drops sizzling diss track at Soulja Boy

Funny man Marlon Wayans summoned his comedic skills to hit Soulja Boy hard in the next round of their bitter beef.

The White Chicks star penned a diss track where he tramples on the “Kiss Me Through the Phone” rapper with strategic wordplay.

Marlon Wayans began the feud by trashing Soulja Boy’s White House performance

The feud popped off when Wayans put Soulja on blast for performing at President Trump’s inauguration in January.

Soulja didn’t take kindly to Wayans’ declaration that he was “canceled.” The rapper fired back with homophobic slurs aimed at Marlon’s transgender son, Kai Wayans.

Wayans clapped back, saying Soulja hasn’t been relevant since 2007. That’s when Soulja took it to gruesome and profane levels by threatening to desecrate Wayans’ mother’s grave.

The Marlon Wayans-Soulja beef suddenly went dark

“I’ll p— on yo mama grave. I’ll dig ur mom up and kill that b—- again,” he posted on social media.

Marlon Wayans drops a diss track mocking Soulja Boy

On Monday, Feb. 17, Wayans got in the latest digs by dropping a country-themed diss track that has fans howling with laughter.

The AI-generated song includes the lyrics: “Soulja Boy’s on crack and meth / I can smell it on his breath,” the song began. “He look like Flavor Flav without the clock / He’s the c— that jumped over the moon.” “Ain’t rapping, just gaming and selling people s— coins / His only hit was ‘Superman’ and now he ain’t got nothing left.”

Listen to the track below:

In several other posts, Wayans warns Soulja Boy

In another post for his 7 million Instagram followers, Wayans also issued a warning to Soulja Boy about demeaning his family during their personal battle.

“I don’t take kindly anyone defaming my mama, my child or their community. So without stooping to degrading levels, I’m gonna slap you with these jokes,” Wayans wrote, mocking Soulja’s reputation for needing dental work.

“Keep my name out yo rotten Mouf. 😂😂😂. You know what it is…,” Wayans added.

Soulja Boy has yet to respond to the track that mocks his allegedly moribund career, supposed drug-stained teeth and reported drug habits. But Soulja has never met a beef or fight he doesn’t like, so fans are anticipating fireworks as a clapback.