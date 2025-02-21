Blueface’s son’s scared reaction to dad’s new face tattoo

Fans were heartbroken that imprisoned rapper Blueface’s son was scared of his father after getting a glimpse of the multiple prison tattoos scribbled on his face.

Jevaughn Porter had a strong negative response to Blueface after he returned to prison on a probation violation and got multiple low-quality tattoos on his face.

Blueface’s new prison tattoos scared his son

Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, is serving up to four years for violating probation terms in Las Vegas. He’s currently jailed in Los Angeles County.

On Friday, Feb. 21, Karlissa Saffold Harvey shared with her 400,000 followers the conversation she had with her grandson about his father’s new facial tattoos.

Blueface’s mom sat his son down to talk about his famous father

“We have the tattoo talk yall…” Harvey wrote. “He recently saw his dads tatts and was to shy to tell him how he felt about them. So we had to talk about it to give him comfort.”

In the video, Javaughn tells his grandmother that his dad looks “scary” and “a little mean.”

Harvey tried comforting her grandson, saying his father’s tattoos don’t make him “mean,” adding that when he returns “he’s going to be the same dad under those tattoos. Hopefully, better.”

Mixed reactions from fans

Some fans are heartbroken, while others believe that Harvey could have had that discussion with her grandson privately.

“This broke my heart” said one user on The Shade Room, while another sided with the grandson, saying, “I’m with baby boy he better get them removed. I hope that’s what his first step is when he gets out.”

“That’s sad poor baby is scared of his dad,” while a fourth said: “Everything doesn’t need to be public. Yes good he’s expressing, but he’s gonna grow up w trust issues knowing anything he say isn’t in confidence.”

Support for grandmother’s approach

“They lucky to have you !! It’s possible did yall see Pete Davidson transformation?!? He was filled with tats and got almost all removed and on a new journey. Let’s keep the faith and continue to pray”

“Shows what a great relationship you all have that he can come to you and share his feelings,” said one fan.

“..he’s concern like the rest of us but you put faith back into his heart and mind thank you for sharing this I didn’t care for Blueface b4 but after seeing the new pics I am praying things get better for him. He has to want it.”

Harvey previously called Blueface a “bad son” on the nationally-known “Jason Lee Show.”