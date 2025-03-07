Keke Palmer did not expect to form a connection with SZA

Keke Palmer was “pleasantly surprised” by how much “fun” she had with SZA. Their collaboration marks a significant crossover between music and film industries, with both stars bringing their unique talents to the project.

The 31-year-old actress stars with the 25-year-old singer in ‘One of Them Days’ and she admitted she hadn’t expected the ‘Kill Bill’ hitmaker to be so “open” with her, so she felt “special” as a result of the bond they developed. The film represents SZA’s first major acting role, adding to her already impressive career accomplishments.

“I was surprised by how much fun we had together and how open she is,” Keke said on ‘Capital XTRA with Kamilla Rose’ on Wednesday (05.03.25) night. “She is such an open person and it’s funny because she says it in her music and stuff like that, but I don’t think you’d imagine it to be like that for real.” The candid conversation gave listeners rare insight into the behind-the-scenes relationship between the two stars.

“And she always says it like ‘well, I’m not like this with everybody’ so I try and make myself feel special. But I do think that she’s just generally an open and honest kind of person like, ‘I’m just going to say it all’ and that’s honestly I think why she is so confident because she keeps it real in that regard.” This authenticity has been a cornerstone of SZA’s appeal since her breakthrough in the music industry in 2017.

“And so, I was pleasantly surprised to see that like you are exactly who you say you are. We didn’t expect to necessarily fall into the chemistry right away and we just did.” Their natural rapport has translated to strong early reviews for their on-screen performances, with critics noting their authentic connection.

The ‘Nope’ actress guided and supported the five-time Grammy award-winner during the course of shooting her first movie, and the fun and emotional experiences they shared with each other have helped strengthen their friendship. Palmer, with over two decades of acting experience, provided valuable mentorship to SZA throughout the production process.

“We were sharing all types of stuff, we were running down on folks, we was going to the club, we had a lot of fun moments while filming the movie,” Keke added. “But we had a lot of emotional moments too in terms of just like I’m tired.” The demanding shooting schedule required both stars to maintain intense focus while building their relationship off-camera.

“SZA was like ‘Is this really how movies are?’ and I was like, ‘Girl no, they gave us 23 days they really are not seeing it for us right now.’ And she was like, ‘Well, I’m glad I’m with you’ and I’m like, ‘No girl, I’m glad I’m with you.'” The compressed filming schedule is typical of independent productions, requiring a heightened level of preparation and efficiency from the cast.

“And so it was a lot of leaning into each other and holding each other up on the course of trying to get this done.” Industry insiders have noted that this type of supportive relationship between co-stars often leads to more authentic performances on screen.

‘One of Them Days‘ has already been released and follows the story of two friends navigating life challenges together. The film has received positive audience reception, particularly for the chemistry between Palmer and SZA, with viewers praising their authentic portrayal of friendship.

This collaboration comes at a pivotal time in both stars’ careers, with Palmer expanding her production ventures and SZA continuing to dominate music charts worldwide. Their partnership exemplifies a growing trend of cross-disciplinary collaboration in entertainment, breaking down traditional barriers between music and film.

The chemistry between Palmer and SZA has generated significant social media buzz, with fans expressing excitement about seeing these two powerful female figures sharing the screen. Early promotional materials have highlighted their natural rapport, which has become a central selling point for the upcoming release.

Cultural critics have praised the authentic representation of female friendship portrayed by the duo, noting the importance of showing genuine supportive relationships between women in entertainment. This aspect of their connection resonates particularly well with younger audiences seeking authentic depictions of friendship.