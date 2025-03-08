Why Tina Knowles doesn’t want her granddaughter in showbiz

Tina Knowles doesn’t want her granddaughter to go into show business. The grandmother of Blue Ivy has been vocal about her concerns regarding the entertainment industry’s impact on young performers.

The 71-year-old businesswoman is the mother of global superstar Beyoncé – who has Blue Ivy as well as seven-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with rapper Jay-Z – and while her eldest granddaughter has started to carve out a career in entertainment, she is not so keen on the idea of her youngest doing the same. Blue Ivy notably joined her mother on stage during the Renaissance World Tour, performing choreography that garnered widespread attention.

“Oh, I’m so proud of Rumi. All of my grandchildren, all of them are amazing. But I doubt it. I hope not! I hope she chooses to do something else!” she told E! News when asked about the idea of Rumi following in Beyoncé’s footsteps. Rumi Carter has largely remained out of the public eye, with her parents maintaining strict privacy around their younger children.

Tina then revealed that when it comes to her grandson, he has an “affinity for books” and their favorite story to read together is about “the smallest tree being the most powerful tree”. This insight reveals a different side to the famous family, showcasing their emphasis on education and quality time between generations.

“It ends up being the most powerful tree and saving the day, and he loves that book,” she added. Reading to young children is widely recognized as crucial for their development, fostering imagination and strengthening family bonds.

Last year, Tina – who is also mother to singer Solange, 38, with her ex-husband Mathew Knowles – admitted that she “truly believes” that a child’s destiny is a result of how the parent chooses to bring them up, even if they have to navigate their tricky years through adolescence. This parenting philosophy has influenced her daughters, who are known for their hands-on approach to raising their own children.

“I feel like the teenage years are the most difficult, but it will get better and you get what you put in. That’s what I truly believe. The more you put into your kids, the more love and care and support you give them, the more you get out of it,” she told People. Parental involvement remains crucial during adolescence, despite teens’ increased desire for independence.

“I’ve been so blessed in my life to do many things. I’ve had many careers, but I’ve always said that the best job that I’ve ever had is being a mother,” Tina has consistently emphasized family as her priority throughout her diverse career spanning fashion design, entrepreneurship, and production.

Tina’s comments come as Blue Ivy has been gaining attention for her professional endeavors, having become the youngest Grammy winner in history at age nine for her contribution to her mother’s “Brown Skin Girl” music video. The young performer has displayed remarkable talent and poise despite her young age, attributes many attribute to her mother’s guidance.

As matriarch of one of music’s most influential families, Tina Knowles has witnessed firsthand the challenges of growing up in the spotlight. Her hesitation about Rumi entering entertainment reflects broader concerns about child performers and the intense scrutiny they face in today’s digital media landscape.

The fashion designer and businesswoman founded the popular clothing line House of Deréon with Beyoncé, named after Tina’s mother Agnèz Deréon. Her business acumen has clearly influenced her daughters, who have both built substantial empires beyond their musical careers.

Child development experts often discuss the unique challenges faced by children of celebrities, including identity formation separate from their famous parents and managing public perception from a young age. Many former child stars have spoken about the difficulties of growing up in the entertainment industry.

Despite her reservations about her grandchildren entering show business, Tina remains one of their biggest supporters, frequently sharing her pride in their various accomplishments and interests. Her approach balances encouragement with protective guidance, traits that have defined her parenting style throughout her daughters’ remarkable careers.