Kim Kardashian’s $15K Bible bid rejected by OJ’s estate

OJ Simpson’s estate has rejected Kim Kardashian’s $15,000 offer to purchase her late father Robert Kardashian’s inscribed Bible, according to its administrator Malcolm LaVergne. The Bible represents a significant historical artifact connecting two of America’s most famous legal and celebrity stories.

Reality TV veteran Kim, 44, reportedly approached Mr LaVergne in an attempt to secure the Bible before it went to auction, but the estate apparently opted to proceed with the public sale rather than accepting her offer – with the book, which contains a handwritten note from Robert Kardashian to Simpson, currently listed online with a bid of $9,800. Memorabilia experts estimate the Bible could ultimately fetch significantly more given its historical significance.

“The amount is why I had no choice, because why would I spend $15,000 of estate money – why would I spend $15,000 in attorney’s fees – to sell it to Kim for $15,000,” Mr LaVergne told People. Legal procedures for removing items from estate auctions often involve substantial costs that must be justified by the sale price.

“That’s a zero-sum game. That’s a bad business model. If Kim had offered $150,000 for it, we would’ve been in court getting this approved outside of the auction.” Estate administrators are legally obligated to maximize returns for beneficiaries and creditors.

He added: “She may even get it cheaper than the 15 grand, so who knows.” Online bidding platforms have seen increased interest in true crime memorabilia, with prices often fluctuating dramatically based on media attention.

The Bible carries an inscription dated 18 June 1994, the day after Simpson was arrested and accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. This date marks a pivotal moment in what would become known as the “trial of the century.”

Robert Kardashian’s note says: “O.J., this book will help. God loves and he will speak to you with his words. Read this book every day. God has a definite plan for your life. You are his child and he will use you again. I love you and God loves you.” The handwritten inscription adds to the Bible’s historical value.

Robert Kardashian, who was 59 when he died of esophageal cancer in 2003, was a close friend of Simpson’s and served on his defense team during the 1995 trial. Their friendship dated back to the 1970s when they were part of an elite social circle in Los Angeles.

His involvement reportedly caused tension within his family, as his ex-wife, Kris Jenner, and their children, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian, had close ties to both Simpson and Brown Simpson. Kris Jenner was particularly close to Nicole Brown Simpson.

“Right before the trial started, Robert sat down and wrote us a handwritten letter and just said, ‘Look, I know you don’t agree with what is going down here, but this is what I have to do for my friend’,” Kris said during a 2009 appearance on Dr. Phil. This personal conflict between loyalty and justice became a defining moment for the Kardashian family.

Simpson was acquitted of the murders but was later found liable for their deaths in a 1997 civil trial. The civil verdict required Simpson to pay millions to the victims’ families, a debt that remained largely unpaid throughout his lifetime.

He died in April 2024 at the age of 76 following a battle with prostate cancer. Simpson’s estate has been the subject of numerous legal claims since his death.

The Bible auction represents just one of several high-profile memorabilia sales from Simpson’s estate. Collectible experts note that items associated with controversial public figures often appreciate in value after their deaths.

For Kim Kardashian, who has publicly expressed interest in following her father’s footsteps into law and is currently pursuing legal studies, the Bible likely holds both personal and professional significance. Sources close to the family suggest it represents a tangible connection to her father’s legacy.

The online auction continues for another week, with collectors and museums among potential bidders. Cultural historians have noted the Bible’s unique position at the intersection of celebrity culture, true crime history, and American legal proceedings of the 1990s.

This attempted acquisition comes during a period of significant personal and professional growth for Kim Kardashian, who has increasingly focused on criminal justice reform and legal advocacy work, paralleling aspects of her father’s career while establishing her own distinct path in the legal field.