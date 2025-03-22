Kanye West and Bianca Censori unfollow on Instagram

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have unfollowed each other on Instagram. This social media development has fueled speculation among fans about the status of their relationship, which has been the subject of intense public scrutiny since they were first linked together.

The rapper, 47, who has been dogged for years by anti-Semitism scandals over his outbursts on social media, last month denied “absurd” rumors that he was “battering his wife”, 30 – and it emerged on Friday (21.03.25) he only follows fellow singer The Game on social media, while Bianca has unfollowed everyone. Social media analysts note that celebrities often use following and unfollowing actions as subtle public statements about their relationships.

Kanye, who had previously unfollowed all accounts before briefly re-following Taylor Swift, had been following model Bianca and jailed rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs as recently as a few weeks ago. This pattern of social media behavior has become characteristic of West, who has a history of making dramatic changes to his online presence.

Fans also spotted Bianca, who recently returned to Instagram to share revealing photos, had previously followed multiple accounts. Her Instagram activity has attracted significant attention, with each post generating widespread reactions from followers tracking the couple’s relationship.

Bianca‘s return to Instagram follows her husband’s latest online attacks against his former wife, Kim Kardashian, and her parenting of their daughter, North. The public nature of these family disputes has drawn criticism from experts who express concern about the impact on the children involved.

The model, who has worked for Kanye’s Yeezy brand for five years, shared two images taken by RAGA MALAK proprietor Gadir Rajab online to mark her return to social media. Industry insiders note that Censori has been integral to the design team at Yeezy, contributing to several of the brand’s most successful collections prior to her relationship with West.

The Melbourne-born designer captioned the photos “italy 2023”, which showed her wearing a sheer ensemble similar to the one she infamously sported at the 2025 Grammys on 2 February alongside Kanye. Fashion critics have noted her increasingly provocative style since her relationship with West began, drawing comparisons to his styling influence on his previous partners.

She had previously wiped her Instagram account before reactivating it last month, posting images of herself roller-skating in a revealing outfit on 9 March. Digital media experts point out that this cycle of deleting and reactivating social media accounts is often associated with periods of personal crisis or major life changes.

Kanye, who shares four children with reality TV star Kim – North, 11, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, five – recently posted a series of statements on X criticizing the reality star. These public statements are part of an ongoing pattern of social media outbursts that have characterized West’s online presence in recent years.

“So Kim got the name and likeness over my black children,” Kanye wrote, reacting to a planned musical collaboration between North and rapper Playboi Carti, 28. Child development specialists have expressed concern about the potential psychological impact of such public disputes on the children involved.

He continued: “So a white woman has control over the name and likeness of my Black children and then speaks to Carti about putting my daughter on a song with him… these (dumb a**) celebrities be trying to play with me in my face.” Legal experts note that custody arrangements typically include provisions about children’s public appearances and professional activities.

On Tuesday (18.03.25) evening, West posted a picture on X featuring 12 Polaroid photos of Bianca, captioning the post: “I shot these.” This post came amid increasing speculation about the couple’s relationship status, with some fans interpreting it as an attempt to demonstrate their continued connection.

The couple, who were first publicly seen together in January 2023, have yet to make any public statements regarding the status of their relationship despite widespread reports their marriage may be in trouble. Relationship counselors often advise against making major relationship decisions during periods of heightened public scrutiny.