Rome Flynn on ‘Godfather of Harlem,’ Druski, and Kai Cenat

Rome Flynn is the newest star to join the hit series “Godfather of Harlem.” He is playing the role of the iconic Frank Lucas. If that name isn’t ringing a bell, Lucas was who Denzel Washington portrayed in “American Gangster.” Flynn stepped into the Star Studio to talk about his latest role and competing in the NBA All-Star Weekend celebrity game.

How much did you know about Frank Lucas before you took the role?

I knew a lot about him, just based on the movie that I watched about those periods in his life where he was dealing with the police and he went to the boxing match. I learned about those things already before, but I had to do my own preparation and investigating about who the man was in the beginning.

What drew you to this role?

Many things. Working with Forest Whitaker being the main draw for me. When you’re in this business, you want to work with people who do it the best. You want to work with people who are better, or at least more knowledgeable than you, and so getting the opportunity to work with him was a main draw.

Working with Chris Brancato was also a main draw. I was a huge fan of “Narcos,” and thought that series was very successful, and he was able to tell that story and make a guy who was seemingly unlikable very likable for people. And so I think he did the same thing with Bumpy.

Also working with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM). I think they’re kind of like one of the best kept secrets as far as streamers go, because I feel like people get over saturated with content a lot. And I think MGM is making shows and putting films out that I like to watch.

What do you hope people take from not only your role, but from this new season of “Godfather Of Harlem“?

I just hope people come in with an open mind, as it relates to Frank. I think it’s gonna be hard to do, because you’re stepping into shoes that are pretty big, and people are gonna already have their preconceived notions and ideas about Frank Lucas, because of Denzel Washington playing him in the film. But I want people to go into it with open mind.

If you haven’t heard about it or watched it yet, then maybe start at the beginning. Start with season one. But if you’re checking it out because you’ve already been a fan, I think you’ll love season four. This has much of the same of the things that you liked in the first three seasons, and I think even a little bit more. And introducing Frank Lucas right off the bat, we don’t waste no time in establishing what kind of guy that he might be on the show.

Druski and Kai Cenat turned you into a meme during All-Star Weekend, what are your thoughts on them?

I like those dudes. They are genuine to themselves. I also think about the fact that they live online – they stream themselves every day, every waking moment. And I feel like it would be really hard to constantly, consistently be yourself and do that. They just kind of remain humbling and down to earth, which is dope. Also, whoever bet on Druski, “y’all deserved to get y’all money took.”