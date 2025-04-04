SWS: Stephanie Olson Empowers Hospitality

In the fast-moving world of hospitality, few are making waves quite like Stephanie Olson, founder and Campaign Director of restauWant. As a leading restaurant marketing expert, Stephanie is helping restaurants connect with their guests in meaningful, strategic ways by combining data-driven insight with emotional intelligence.

Her love for the restaurant industry runs deep. With a background in computer engineering and a passion for technology, Stephanie saw a gap in how restaurants marketed themselves online. She launched a restaurant to bridge the divide between digital marketing and real-world hospitality, a space often overlooked by traditional agencies.

At restauWant, Stephanie leads her team in everything from brand strategy and UX audits to backend development and creative direction. Her approach is rooted in empathetic leadership, which she believes sets the agency apart. “Whether it’s auditing the customer journey, designing creative, or analyzing data, empathy is always the driving force,” she says.

Stephanie’s superpower is empathy, and she uses it to guide her business philosophy. “Marketing is supposed to make us feel something,” she explains. “I was told early in my career that emotion didn’t belong in business, but I’ve found it’s the most important part of what we do.”

As one of the standout women in hospitality, Stephanie has built a reputation for bringing warmth and intentionality into a space that is often fast-paced and impersonal. Her experiences as a young woman entrepreneur have shaped how she communicates, connects, and leads. “People used to doubt me before I spoke, so I ensured every word counted. When people listened, they saw the value.”

To her younger self, Stephanie would say: set boundaries and trust your worth. “I used to work through nights and weekends, always trying to please. But success is sustainable only when you value your time and energy.”

She draws inspiration from women like Michelle Obama, who use their voices to elevate others. Stephanie believes that experienced women have a responsibility to support the next generation. “We were never meant to figure this out alone,” she says. “Sharing our experience helps others grow faster and with more confidence.”

Looking ahead, Stephanie envisions a future where restaurants use technology to market and truly connect. “Our campaigns are an extension of the guest experience. Whether it’s a social post or an email, it should feel as personal as dining in the restaurant itself.”

Her proudest achievement is not a single campaign or award. It’s the commitment to staying the course. “I built something that solves real problems for people I care about. That’s the kind of legacy I want to leave behind.”

Though she never had one formal mentor, Stephanie credits a “million mini mentors” who have shaped her journey. Their collective wisdom helped her grow into a strategist, innovator, and champion of people-centered marketing.

Through restauWant, Stephanie Olson leads with heart, proving that great hospitality doesn’t stop at the table. It lives in every message, every design, and every digital touchpoint that puts people first.