Chrisean Rock exposes Blueface’s crashout after breakup

Chrisean Rock created chaos on social media when she filmed Blueface crashing out and begging her after she broke up with the rapper.

Rock claims that Blueface lost it when she ended their famously tumultuous relationship while he continues to serve out his prison sentence for violation of his probation from another offense.

Chrisean Rock puts Blueface on blast

Social media is reacting to Rock putting her announcement that they are no longer a couple on her IG live for public consumption.

Chrisean went onto to even reveal that he “went buck wild.” “He reacted so crazy,” she added.

Chrisean Rock claims Blueface went volcanic about the breakup

On Sunday, April 6, the rapper and TV star revealed she broke up with Blueface in advance of her track “Yahweh.”

Right before I dropped the single, I broke up with my baby father,” she explained. “Then he went buck wild.”

Rock continued, adding, “And it’s getting to him,” she said. “So he’s back to unfollowing me.”

When Blueface called Rock mainstream, she put Blue on blast by placing their conversation on speaker for everyone to hear.

“I’m not doing nothing; I’m on stream,” she told him. “I’m about to get a tattoo. Deshae Frost first, I’m going next.” Blue then asked her who she was with after hearing voices in the background. She responded with, “We talked about this; why are you trying to be messy?”

Despite breaking up with him, Rock didn’t rule out getting back with her ex-boyfriend, albeit under certain conditions.

“I’ve decided to disassociate,” Rock tweeted. “To leave that man alone and focus on my career and the purpose Jesus called me for in the first place.”

Blueface’s mom, Karlissa Saffold, has no sympathy for her son

Blueface’s mom, Karlissa Saffold, spoke up on yet another Blueface-Chrisean Rock altercation. She blamed Blueface for never listening to her advice after he came to her repeatedly for wisdom on how to proceed with Rock.