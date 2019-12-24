R. Kelly’s girlfriend breaks her silence since moving out of his lavish condo

The never-ending drama that surrounds R. Kelly and his live-in girlfriends has incurred more twists and turns than a 500-foot rollercoaster, but Azriel Clary has no apparent interest in feeding the beast.

Since moving out of the award-winning singer’s highrise condo at Chicago’s Trump Tower, Clary established social media accounts, which many thought were an open invitation to her private life.

It’s an assumption she categorically denies.

Kelly’s other girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, was apparently the victim of impersonation, as someone opened a Patreon account alleging to be her. The account owner, who claimed Savage had reunited with her family, published damaging content, accusing Kelly of urinating on her and choking her until she passed out.

Clary, who is almost certainly the owner and publisher of @theonlyazriel, was quick to point out her social media accounts were made by her, for her and will be operated as she pleases.

R. Kelly recently pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery in connection to his illegal marriage of Aaliyah Haughton. He remains in jail and will face trial in 2020.

N. Ali Early
N. Ali Early

Copy Editor

