City of Dallas not at fault in death of Botham Jean, judge says

The family of Botham Jean received bad news after a judge dismissed their case. The Jean family sued the city of Dallas and Amber Guyger over the death of Botham Jean. Guyger, who was a police officer for the Dallas Police Department, shot and killed Jean while he was in his apartment.

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the brutal killing. Guyger initially claimed that she thought she walked into her apartment, which was one floor below Jean’s when she encountered Botham.

After the murder, Guyger told authorities that she was tired when she walked into Jean’s apartment.

Guyger was off duty at the time of the killing. As a result, a federal judge ruled that the city of Dallas is not liable for the shooting. U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn dismissed the city from the civil lawsuit. The Jean family sued the city of Dallas and argued that Guyger used excessive force and that better police training could have prevented Jean’s death.

Guyger, 31, is now the sole defendant in the suit. As a result, it’s highly unlikely that the Jean family will receive a large financial settlement.