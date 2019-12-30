Why Barack Obama loves trap music, DaBaby, Young Thug, Summer Walker and Migos

It’s highly unlikely that you will find Barack Obama in the trap, but he definitely loves trap music. America’s 44th president recently shared his favorite songs of 2019, and it’s obvious that he has a diverse playlist.

Some may be surprised that the former leader of the free world listens to trap music as he revealed that songs such as Migos’ and Mustard’s “Pure Water” and Young Thug’s “The London” made his list.

Obama was also a fan of North Carolina rappers DaBaby and J. Cole. He chose DaBaby’s hit song “Suge” and J. Cole’s introspective hit “Middle Child.”

Washington, D.C., native Wale also made the cut with his poetic love rap “On Chill,” which features Jeremih.

The former president, who is also a fan of R&B, chose “Show Me Love” by Alicia Keys and Miguel; “In My Room” by Frank Ocean; “Binz” by Solange; “Playing Games” by Summer Walker; and “Mood 4 Eva” by Beyoncé.

Obama also took a moment to acknowledge 2019 newcomers Lizzo and her song “Juice” and Lil Nas X and his infectious “Old Town Road” on his favorites list.

View the full list below.

From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick. pic.twitter.com/mQ2VssyDwt — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 30, 2019