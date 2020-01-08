Stephen A. Smith says NFL owners do not trust Black coaches to lead Black men

The NFL has another problem in terms of race. Beyond the issues the league is facing with Colin Kaepernick being snubbed, the NFL is also failing in terms of diversity at the head coaching position.

Out of 32 teams, there are only three Black coaches: Mike Tomlin (Pittsburgh Steelers); Brian Flores (Miami Dolphins); and Anthony Lynn (San Diego Chargers).

On Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, the New York Giants announced that Joe Judge would become their next coach. Judge served as a wide receivers coach for the New England Patriots, a team that is not known for having great wide receivers. Furthermore, the Carolina Panthers hired Matt Rhule, a coach  at Baylor University who was just defeated by the University of Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Rhule has never won a NCAA national title.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith blasted the NFL for its failure to hire Black coaches.

“There is a Rooney Rule in place and still this kind of stuff happens,” Smith said on the ESPN show “First Take.”

“I want to announce on national television that I am personally going to take it upon myself, whether it’s to communicate with the NFL office, communicate with league owners or sit up here and raise hell. We got a problem. There is no way around it, we are moving in a reverse direction. Black men are not being treated fairly in the NFL…This Rooney Rule is bogus, clearly. It’s being bypassed. Its original intent is being circumvented and Black men in the National Football League are being ostracized from key positions. Somebody needs to say it. Something has got to be done.”

Smith continued: “This don’t happen for Black folk. A wide receivers coach that becomes the head coach…It comes down to this, you don’t trust Black men to lead other Black men.”

 

A.R. Shaw is an author and journalist who documents culture, politics, and entertainment.





