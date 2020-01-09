Michelle Obama launching new Instagram TV show

Michelle Obama owned 2019.

Obama’s debut book Becoming is one of the bestselling memoirs in U.S. publishing history, and she was named the most admired woman in the world for the second consecutive year. Moreover, Obama and her husband, former President Barack Obama, inked a multimillion-dollar production deal with cable giant Netflix.

Michelle Obama is looking to slay 2020 as well.

The former first lady and two-time Ivy League graduate announced the launching of a new Instagram TV series that follows four college freshmen as they navigate the often-complex university campus life.

Obama, 55, tells her 35 million Instagram followers the series will provide viewers a realistic and real-time look at what students can expect when they journey to college.

The six-part series, “A Year of Firsts,” will debut later in January 2020 and run until June on Instagram TV. Obama’s Reach Higher initiative, which she founded as First Lady, is working in concert with media company ATTN: to produce the shows.

Obama said the students “overcome tremendous odds to get where they are,” and are willing to share their first-year journeys.

“As a first-generation college student myself, I know how intimidating it can be to try to navigate through a new place and make new friends, all while trying to figure out who you are and who you want to be,” said Obama, who graduated from Princeton University and Harvard Law School.

“Throughout the year, they’ll tell us what that first year of college is really about. The ups, the downs and everything in between,” Obama said in the video. “And we’ll post everything right here on IG TV.”