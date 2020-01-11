Black Twitter slams Madame Tussauds’ attempt at a Nicki Minaj wax figure

Madame Tussauds is the internationally trusted authority on wax figures, memorializing celebrities of the past and present in their museums, but still sometimes they receive hate from celebrities’ fans.

This time the Berlin Madame Tussauds Wax Museum is receiving backlash for its latest installation, rapper Nicki Minaj.

Many fans were not pleased with the wax portrayal, which was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Berlin on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

Minaj’s statue is dressed in a gold bralette and black high-waisted shorts to pay tribute to the rapper’s iconic 2014 hit song and music video “Anaconda.”

A number of memes followed the unveiling of the Minaj’s figure. Check them out below.

#NickiMinaj looks like those online products that they look different online vs what you actually get . What happened to her? what a wax figure picture. lol pic.twitter.com/a1Mu8cMjet — Troy Nova (@TroyExplores) January 9, 2020

These Nicki Minaj moments should be what they’re using for wax figures. pic.twitter.com/1I86MlGLMN — jay (@kllyblzd) January 7, 2020

The creator of Nicki Minaj wax figure at work. pic.twitter.com/UHcGm1pxUF — Mareeesa (@MareeesaWhite) January 7, 2020

I don’t know how but that Nicki Minaj wax figure is absolutely racism. 😭 pic.twitter.com/qFjk89wyRn — D ® E W | K A N G (@drewscotty) January 7, 2020

Oh Lord they did her dirty. That wax figure is a entire BOY. #NickiMinaj pic.twitter.com/TCpFOiC1gq — Pastor LaRoslyn 🍪 Aaron (@ministercookie) January 8, 2020

Who the hell created the wax figure of #NickiMinaj 😂 pic.twitter.com/toQBhEvhaK — Kate (@Holliebear80) January 8, 2020

me looking at nicki minaj wax figure pic.twitter.com/bXK67x5tv8 — ッ (@yaniqxe) January 7, 2020

My Reaction To The @NICKIMINAJ wax figure: pic.twitter.com/z4wZP3sthP — 𝐃𝐨𝐣𝐚 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐭 (@joanofmixer) January 9, 2020

Many Twitter users questioned whether the designers were blind, while others said the depiction of Minaj was racist.

One person wrote, “Looks like those online products that they look different online vs what you actually [get]. What happened to her? What a wax fitting picture? lol”

Another said, “Shouldn’t you guys be fixing that Nicki Minaj wax figure instead?”

“Nicki Minaj wax figure is trash smh,” one shared.

“Who’s d— face did they use?” another expressed.

This isn’t the first time that Madame Tussauds has received criticism. They previously faced backlash about their wax figures of Beyoncé and Ariana Grande.