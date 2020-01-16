How Atlanta’s urban music elite helped YouTube Music honor L. A. Reid, Babyface

Atlanta’s music scene can be divided into two eras: B.L. (before LaFace) and A.L. (after LaFace).

Before L. A. Reid and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds decided to start their label, LaFace Records, in Atlanta in 1989, the city was mostly ignored in terms of urban music.

LaFace Records was able to tap into the talent of the Atlanta area by introducing artists such as TLC, OutKast, Usher, T.I., Toni Braxton and Goodie Mob, to name a few. Reid’s and Babyface’s work would change the Atlanta music scene forever.

On Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, YouTube Music paid homage to the legacies of Reid and Babyface during an event at the Atlanta History Center hosted by comedian Lil Duval and R&B singer Monica.

Legendary Atlanta artists, including Big Boi, Pastor Troy, KP the Great, Goodie Mob, CeeLo Green, Killer Mike, T.I., Ludacris, 2 Chainz, Jermaine Dupri, Future, Rick Ross, Kandi Burress, Tiny Harris, Da Brat, YoungBloodZ, Sleepy Brown, Rico Wade, and Dallas Austin, were all in attendance.

When guests arrived at the exclusive red carpet event, with creative direction from Hannah Kang, they were able to witness several installations that featured items from Atlanta’s rap scene such as album artwork from Atlanta rap legend Sammy Sam and Big Oomp records; letterman jackets from record labels such as So So Def, Dungeon Family, and Corporate Thugz Entertainment; albums by Killer Mike’s Run The Jewels; and the magazine artwork featuring Gucci Mane.

Guests were also treated to a live orchestra that played several hits from Atlanta-area artists.

Music video director Bryan Barber presented a video montage and footage from his upcoming documentary, We Built This City, about Atlanta’s rap scene during the 1990s.

Lyor Cohen, global head of music at YouTube, and Tuma Basa, director of urban music at YouTube shared their thoughts on Atlanta’s music scene.

Reid and Babyface followed by accepting their awards. “We’re not from Atlanta, but the city opened its arms to us and it didn’t have to,” Reid said. “Atlanta never made us feel like outsiders and as a result, we were able to give that back by giving opportunities to young aspiring artists like Jermaine Dupri and Dallas Austin and Rico Wade who are real geniuses.”

Babyface added, “The thing that keeps sticking with me when I Iook across this room and see all the talent — if we had anything to do with inspiring this — to me that’s God’s blessing,” Babyface said. “When amazing things are happening you don’t always realize it. When we came down to Atlanta, we were just trying to make some music. I didn’t have it in my head that we were going to make this the greatest label of all time.”

The event concluded with Kawan “KP” Prather serving as DJ as Atlanta rap acts Goodie Mob; Big Boi of OutKast; T.I.; 2 Chainz; Pastor Troy; Killer Mike; and Pastor Troy all took turns performing as Reid and Babyface looked on, both smiling from ear-to-ear.

It was a testament to their work, journey, and impact on a city that will always be remembered for its unique creative output in this era of time.