Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Beyoncé and more winners from the 62nd Grammy Awards

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards was held in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

During the ceremony, Billie Eilish won five gongs in total, including Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Other notable winners at the annual event included Lil Nas X — who won Video of the Year for “Old Town Road” — and Lizzo, who won three prizes in total, including Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Urban Contemporary Album, and Best Traditional R&B Performance.

Meanwhile, Nipsey Hussle — who was killed in March 2019 — posthumously won the Grammy for Best Rap Performance for “Higher.”

Alicia Keys hosted the ceremony, which also featured a host of memorable performances from Lizzo, Lil Nas X, H.E.R. and more.

Find below an abbreviated Grammy Award winners 2020:

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

“Higher, “DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

Best Rap Album:

IGOR, Tyler the Creator

Best Comedy Album:

Sticks & Stones, Dave Chapelle

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

Best R&B Album:

Ventura, Anderson.Paak

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Best R&B Performance:

“Come Home,” Anderson .Paak and Andre 300

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

“Jerome,” Lizzo

Best Spoken Word Album:

Becoming, Michelle Obama

Best Music Video:

“Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X

Best Music Film:

Homecoming, Beyoncé

Best Rap Performance:

“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

Best Rap Song:

“A Lot,” 21 Savage featuring J. Cole