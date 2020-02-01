Tia Bradley of Intuit shares how technology drives success

As the Partner Experience leader for Intuit ProConnect, Tia Bradley has been instrumental in driving the Intuit African Ancestry Network’s strategy to transition from an employee network to a business resource group. With her passion for building relationships and her unwavering commitment to inspiring people, she is a transformative force in driving diversity and inclusivity.

Bradley has focused much of her attention on not only actively growing membership and participation within IAAN, but also empowering minority communities by initiating, creating and connecting them to corporate opportunities. We spoke with Bradley about her role at Intuit and how she uses technology.

What is a day like for you as the Partner Experience Delivery Leader at Intuit for the ProConnect Group.?

In my role, I am the liaison between our vendors and the PCG Group. What I do is make sure that the team is getting the support that they need in order to deliver the performance that they’re held accountable to.

Were you always interested in being a vendor partner manager?

It came later. I’ve been at Intuit for 14 years and started as a seasonal customer service agent. Moving up in the company, I did interact with our partners a lot. Based on the work that I was doing, when there was a reorganization in the company that allowed me to step into the role. I’ve always been good at relationship building and that is a lot of what the role entails.

